National CineMedia and Marcus Theatres Announce Ad Partnership for Movie Tavern Locations

PRESS RELEASE

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Feb. 20, 2019– National CineMedia (NCM), America’s Movie Network, and Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation(NYSE: MCS), today announced that they have entered into a long-term cinema advertising affiliate partnership agreement for Movie Tavern by Marcus Theatres, with 22 dine-in theatre locations and 208 screens in the nine states of Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.

Movie Tavern, an industry leader known for its successful in-theatre dining concept featuring chef-driven menus, premium quality food and drink and luxury seating, will now be branded under the “Movie Tavern by Marcus” banner and will continue to exclusively present NCM’s Noovie pre-show, including Noovie ARcade big screen augmented reality gaming, as well as NCM’s advertising programs with national, regional and local brands.

Movie Tavern had previously been part of NCM’s national theater network under VSS-Southern Theatres, LLC before being acquired by Marcus Theatres earlier this year.

Marcus remains the No. 4 theater circuit in the U.S. and with the addition of Movie Tavern, will now exceed 1,000 total screens for the first time, reaching 1,098 screens in 90 locations across 17 states.

“We’ve always admired Marcus Theatres as a world class exhibitor, and Movie Tavern by Marcus Theatres is a perfect fit with NCM’s national theater network of the top theaters and exhibitors in America,” said NCM President and Interim CEO Cliff Marks. “We are so excited to join the Marcus family of media partners and to work alongside Rolando Rodriguez and his team to help entertain and engage their unique dine-in movie audiences.”

“We are excited to continue with the NCM partnership at Movie Tavern by Marcus,” said Rolando B. Rodriguez, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Marcus Theatres. “The addition of Noovie provides guests the latest information in movies, music and more, which helps add to the overall pre-show entertainment experience.”