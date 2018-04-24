NEC Display Solutions Announces Prototype with 3D Live

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO, April 24, 2018 – NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc., a leading provider of commercial display and projector solutions, today announced a collaboration effort with 3D technology innovator 3D Live that combines the company’s expertise in 3D technology with NEC Display’s industry expertise. Together they are evaluating next-generation 3D display solutions that incorporate direct view LED (dvLED) and passive 3D technology. This technology could be another option for the entertainment industry and cinemas who want to deliver the ultimate immersive experience through alternative technologies.

“As a leader and innovator in digital projection technology for cinemas, we look forward to working closely with 3D Live on new technology for our markets,” said Todd Bouman, President and CEO of NEC Display Solutions. “While we believe digital projectors will continue to be prominent in the industry and a core focus of development for NEC Display, we are also looking at new innovative solutions.”

3D Live is an industry leader in immersive 3D technology and specializes in developing 3D LED panels, VR/AR and mixed reality experiences, with an extensive portfolio of projects, including concerts, performances and demonstrations. 3D Live technology creates virtual environments that surround performers on stage and immerse the audience.

“We are excited to showcase this high resolution prototype with a global display company as renowned as NEC Display,” said Nathan Huber, CEO and co-founder of 3D Live. “NEC is an ideal partner and shares our vision of working towards the next generation of out-of-home 3D display systems.”

NEC Display Solutions has extensive experience in delivering cutting edge digital cinema projectors and solutions like dvLED panels for the entertainment industry. The 3D Live partnership enables yet another complete customer-centric solution and solidifies NEC Display’s position as a market leader for digital signage and display solutions.

NEC Display Solutions digital cinema projectors – as well as NEC’s large-screen display solutions, such as menu boards and digital movie posters – will be featured at CinemaCon 2018, taking place this week through April 26 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, in Milano Suite 4 and 8.

For more information please visit www.necdisplay.com/digital-cinema.