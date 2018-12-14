New York’s CMX CinéBistro To Warm Moviegoers With Free Hot Chocolate For the Holidays

Moviegoers who make it out into the cold on select days to New York City’s new CMX CinéBistro location will be treated, not just to fine films and the theatre’s luxury amenities, but to some free hot chocolate to help keep winter at bay.

Per an official statement, the theater “will be giving away complimentary hot chocolate on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1 at their screenings of the season’s most highly-anticipated blockbusters, including Mary Poppins Returns, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Aquaman, Second Act, and Vice.” The theater is located in New York City’s Upper East Side and is the first NYC location of CMX Cinemas, a subsidiary of Mexico-based Cinemex.

And if free hot chocolate isn’t your beverage of choice, well, there’s always CMX CinéBistro’s extensive cocktail menu.