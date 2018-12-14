New York’s CMX CinéBistro To Warm Moviegoers With Free Hot Chocolate For the Holidays

New York’s CMX CinéBistro To Warm Moviegoers With Free Hot Chocolate For the Holidays

Author Published December 14, 2018 Comments 0

Moviegoers who make it out into the cold on select days to New York City’s new CMX CinéBistro location will be treated, not just to fine films and the theatre’s luxury amenities, but to some free hot chocolate to help keep winter at bay.

Per an official statement, the theater “will be giving away complimentary hot chocolate on Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1 at their screenings of the season’s most highly-anticipated blockbusters, including Mary Poppins Returns, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Aquaman, Second Act, and Vice.” The theater is located in New York City’s Upper East Side and is the first NYC location of CMX Cinemas, a subsidiary of Mexico-based Cinemex.

And if free hot chocolate isn’t your beverage of choice, well, there’s always CMX CinéBistro’s extensive cocktail menu.

Tags Cinemex, CMX Cinemas Category Exhibition News Views 4
Rebecca Pahle

Related posts

Cinemeccanica Debuts ESPARENA, the First Cinema Gaming Platform
Bardan Cinema Establishes Strategic Partnership with TK Architects to Develop State-of-the-Art Cinemas in the Americas and Caribbean
Christie Announces Retirement of Gerry Remers, Christie Canada President & COO
Barco Lobby Experience At ShowBiz Cinemas Wins Bronze APEX Award At Digital Signage Expo
Wanda Cinema Line Selects Dolby Atmos And Dolby Digital Cinema Processors For New Cinema Screens In China In 2016
National Amusements Announces USHIO as Their Exclusive Worldwide Provider of Xenon Bulbs

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *