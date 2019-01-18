Newly Opened Nitehawk Cinemas in Brooklyn Feature Christie Projectors

PRESS RELEASE – CYPRESS, Calif. – January 18, 2019: Christie’s xenon projectors were chosen to illuminate the completely redesigned and refurbished Pavilion Theatre, now named Nitehawk Prospect Park, in Brooklyn, New York. The new cinema complex boasts seven separate theaters that can accommodate a total of 650 patrons, with the two larger theaters equipped with Christie CP2220 DLP projectors and the five smaller theatres screens lit by Christie CP2215 projectors.

Digital Media Systems Inc., a Christie business partner, was awarded the total audiovisual design and installation phase for the new complex as part of the redesign and refurbishment of one of New York’s legacy movie theaters.

“Nitehawk put a great deal of trust in us to ensure the highest-quality cinema experience for their patrons,” said Gregg Paliotta, president of Digital Media Systems. “To meet the exacting technology requirements throughout this world-class facility, as well as providing unmatched performance and continuous operation, the only choice was the Christie solution.”

Paliotta confirmed that “the Christie CP2220 a digital cinema projectors are designed for ease of use and maximum reliability. They are the brightest, highest-performance projectors with the lowest operating costs in their class, and the workhorses of the industry. For the five smaller screens, we chose the Christie CP2215 compact digital cinema projectors, perfectly suited to provide visual excellence for theaters with screens up to 50 feet [15 meters] and where booth space is at a premium.“

“Originally known as Sanders Theatre, most recently as The Pavilion and now reimagined as Nitehawk Prospect Park, Christie provided the perfect solutions to enhance the viewing experience for our guests,” said Matthew Viragh, founder of Nitehawk Cinemas. “The building dates back to 1928 and with this exquisite restoration, Nitehawk Cinema is thrilled to continue the long tradition of being an entertainment destination in Brooklyn by outfitting Nitehawk Prospect Park with the best digital cinema projection technology available from Christie.”

Viragh added: “As the first dine-in theater in New York by helping to amend New York State law to allow alcohol in movie theaters, each Nitehawk experience is curated to delight and amplify the senses using sound, taste and most importantly sight. From humble beginnings as a quirky three-screen cinema where Christie helped us initially highlight our uncompromising presentation standards to Brooklyn’s most anticipated re-introduction, our long partnership with Christie laid a foundation that helped us rescue a historic theater from condo conversion.”

Technical director Max Cavanaugh noted that Nitehawk Cinema’s longstanding reliance on Christie continues, stating, “At our Williamsburg location, we have two CP2200 units and a CP2210. In nearly eight years of operation, we only had a few, easily resolved issues and have situated our Christie projectors in various setups, without complications. They deliver stunning and precise imagery, unlike the competition.”

Cavanaugh noted that “we consistently receive feedback from filmmakers about how amazing their films look on screen. Christie’s rich history of consistency, dependability and technical reliability made them our obvious choice to transform an outdated system at Nitehawk Prospect Park into a state-of-the-art, seven-screen digital multiplex.”