Novo Cinemas opens Dubai’s Largest IMAX with Laser at IMG Worlds of Adventure

Novo Cinemas unveiled a state-of-the-art flagship location at IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai, including the largest IMAX with Laser cinema in the country.

The 12-screen multiplex, which opened on Feb. 14, has a futuristic design using more than 5,000 meters of LED strip lighting in customized colors and mirror lighting from floor to ceiling.

The venue features three VIP screens with Novo’s “7-Star” service; a private lounge with a dedicated fine-dining menu and personal butler service, plus fully reclining leather seats combined with pillow and blanket amenities.

Measuring 24.4m wide and 13.8m high with a seating capacity for 360 guests, the IMAX with Laser cinema is the biggest in Dubai. The new Novo Cinemas location also offers multi-purpose cinema screens available with a presentation stage, ideal for corporate events and meetings.

Debbie Stanford-Kristiansen, CEO of Novo Cinemas, said of the opening: “Our inspiration for this unique new location was to transport our guests to a new reality or another world, while delivering that ‘WOW factor.’ We truly believe that this amazing cinema will do just that—with the biggest IMAX with Laser screen in Dubai, we are confident of delivering a jaw-dropping cinema experience like never before. We are also very grateful for the support of our partner IMG Worlds of Adventure, who have allowed us the freedom to continue pushing the boundaries of design and experience. No two Novo Cinemas are the same, as we focus on innovation and creativity in all our venues.”

After catching their favorite stars on the big screen, moviegoers can choose to purchase a separate pass to access the park and meet Marvel characters and other cinema heroes.