‘The Nun’ Starts w/ $12.1M Overseas

Published September 7, 2018

Warner Bros. horror spinoff The Nun opened with $9.7M overseas on Thursday in 41 markets.

Top markets included Indonesia, Brazil, Australia, and Germany.

That brings the overseas total to $12.1M, once including sneak peak screenings.

It’s also the biggest horror opening day of all time in 18 markets, such as Columbia, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates.

The movie opens in 19 more markets Friday for 60 markets total, including Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

The film’s domestic opening weekend is currently projected around $40M-$50M.

