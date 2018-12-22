Overseas: ‘Aquaman’ Earns $91.3M Overseas Weekend, Now at $482.8M Globally

Sunday, Dec. 23 Update: Leading the global box office for the third consecutive frame, Aquaman earned an estimated $91.3M overseas this weekend.

That includes $23.3M in China, for a running total of $232.8M there. That’s already the 9th-highest non-Chinese film of all time in the country, behind only The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Avengers: Infinity War, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Venom, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Zootopia.

Including its estimated $67.4M domestic opening weekend, Aquaman now stands at $482.8M globally. That’s already the #16 earned globally from 2018, with another two months of solid earnings still likely.

Saturday, Dec. 22: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Aquaman added $18.9 million from 70 markets internationally on Friday, including $4.8 million from China. That brings the overseas tally to $350.7 million thus far, of which China counts for $214.3 million.

Opening Highlights:

Korea (Day 3): Won 1.6b ($1.4m) on 1,061 screens, continuing to rank as the #1 U.S. title. The running cume is now Won 4.0b ($3.5m).

(Day 3): Won 1.6b ($1.4m) on 1,061 screens, continuing to rank as the #1 U.S. title. The running cume is now Won 4.0b ($3.5m). Germany (Day 2): €850k ($964k) on 775 screens, ranking #1 with nearly 40% share of the Top 5 films. The running cume is now €1.8m ($2.1m).

(Day 2): €850k ($964k) on 775 screens, ranking #1 with nearly 40% share of the Top 5 films. The running cume is now €1.8m ($2.1m). France (Day 3): €825k ($935k) with 110k admissions from 607 screens, ranking #1 with a 42% share of the Top 5 films. The cume to date is now €2.4m ($2.7m).

(Day 3): €825k ($935k) with 110k admissions from 607 screens, ranking #1 with a 42% share of the Top 5 films. The cume to date is now €2.4m ($2.7m). Spain (Opg Day): €675k ($765k) on 511 screens debuting at #1 with a 45% share of the Top 5 films. These results are tracking on par with BLACK PANTHER, +8% ahead of ANT-MAN AND THE WASP and +37% ahead of WONDER WOMAN.

(Opg Day): €675k ($765k) on 511 screens debuting at #1 with a 45% share of the Top 5 films. These results are tracking on par with BLACK PANTHER, +8% ahead of ANT-MAN AND THE WASP and +37% ahead of WONDER WOMAN. Hong Kong (Day 2): HK$4.6m ($593k) on 126 screens ranking a dominant #1 with a 55% share of the Top 5 films. The cume to date is HK$ 10.3m ($1.3m).

Top 5 Holdovers (sorted by Fri totals):

China (3rd w/e) : $4.8m, ranking #3. Cume to date: $214.3m and has now moved up the ranks to claim the 3 rd highest grossing superhero film ever in the market !

(3rd w/e) $4.8m, ranking #3. Cume to date: $214.3m and has now moved up the ranks to claim the ! Brazil (2nd w/e) : $1.0m, ranking #1 with a good hold of -40% and continuing to dominate with a 74% share of the Top 5 films. Cume to date: $14.2m.

(2nd w/e) $1.0m, ranking #1 with a good hold of -40% and continuing to dominate with a 74% share of the Top 5 films. Cume to date: $14.2m. Mexico (2nd w/e): $997k, rank #1 with a 43% share of the Top 5 films and a drop of just -38%. Cume to date: $13.3m.

$997k, rank #1 with a 43% share of the Top 5 films and a drop of just -38%. Cume to date: $13.3m. UK (2nd w/e): $849k, rank #2 with a strong hold of -33%. Cume to date: $10.6m.

$849k, rank #2 with a strong hold of -33%. Cume to date: $10.6m. Philippines (2nd w/e): $539k, rank #1 with an outstanding drop of just -19%! Cume to date: $6.8m.

Top 12 Market Cumes:

China: $214.3m

Brazil: $14.2m

Mexico: $13.3m

Russia: $10.7m

Indonesia: $10.4m

UK: $10.6m

Taiwan: $7.1m

Philippines: $6.8m

India: $6.4m

Malaysia: $5.6m

Thailand: $5.4m

UAE: $3.7m