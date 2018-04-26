OVERSEAS: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Takes $39M Wednesday Debut
Avengers: Infinity War opened in 21 overseas markets on Wednesday, grossing a cumulative $39 million in its first day of release. Disney reports the film is pacing ahead of all other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles in most markets, with comprehensive results and comps to come on Sunday’s box office briefing.
The film will expand to additional top overseas markets today–including Brazil, Germany, and the United Kingdom–with 72% of the global market scheduled throughout the weekend.
Highlights from Wednesday’s global roll-out, provided by Disney, are included below:
- Australia: Opening day is the 2nd highest opening day in industry history, behind only Star Wars: A Force Awakens, with a strong 77% market share.
- $6.7 Million
- South Korea: Opening day is the highest opening day in industry history in admissions with an outstanding 95% market share.
- $6.5 Million
- France: Opening day is the highest April opening day of all-time as well as the highest MCU opening day of all-time.
- $3.9 Million
- Italy: Opening day is the 3rd highest opening day in industry history and highest superhero and Disney opening day of all-time.
- $3.9 Million
- Philippines: Opening day is the highest opening day in industry history with an outstanding 97% market share.
- $2.7 Million
- Thailand: Opening day is the highest opening day in industry history.
- $1.8 Million
- Indonesia: Opening day is the highest opening day in industry history with an outstanding 96% market share.
- $1.8 Million
- Taiwan: Opening day is the 2nd highest opening Wednesday in industry history and highest MCU opening day of all-time with an outstanding 94% market share.
- $1.8 Million
- Malaysia: Opening day is the highest opening day in industry history with an outstanding 93% 4market share.
- $1.5 Million
- Hong Kong: Opening day is the highest opening day in industry history with an outstanding 94% market share.
- $1.4 Million
- Vietnam: Opening day is the highest opening day in industry history with a strong 73% market share.
- $1.3 Million
- New Zealand: Opening day is the 2nd highest opening day in industry history, behind only Star Wars: A Force Awakens.
- Rest Of Europe: 2nd highest opening day in industry history in the Netherlands. Biggest superhero opening day of all-time in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Portugal and Sweden. Extremely strong market shares including Norway (92%), Finland (89%), Sweden (88%), Denmark (85%), Switzerland (80%), Netherlands (77%), Belgium (75%), Italy (73%), Portugal (65%) and France (55%).
