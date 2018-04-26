OVERSEAS: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Takes $39M Wednesday Debut

Avengers: Infinity War opened in 21 overseas markets on Wednesday, grossing a cumulative $39 million in its first day of release. Disney reports the film is pacing ahead of all other Marvel Cinematic Universe titles in most markets, with comprehensive results and comps to come on Sunday’s box office briefing.

The film will expand to additional top overseas markets today–including Brazil, Germany, and the United Kingdom–with 72% of the global market scheduled throughout the weekend.

Highlights from Wednesday’s global roll-out, provided by Disney, are included below: