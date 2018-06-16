OVERSEAS: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Roaring to $125.3M Weekend in China, $381M International Total through Sunday

The studio’s official press release:

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened in an additional three markets this weekend, including China, where it has an estimated opening weekend of $125.3 million (RMB 815 million).

Including holdovers from 48 markets, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will gross an estimated $184.7 million for the weekend bringing the estimated International total through Sunday to $381 million. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has now opened No. 1 in all 51 territories where it’s released prior to its North American opening.

With this weekend’s results, the Jurassic Park franchise will cross $4 billion worldwide and breaks into the top 10 franchises of all time, counting only five films.

Some highlights out of China include:

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom had an opening day of $33.5 million (RMB 215 million) which is the seventh-highest-grossing opening day for an imported film. It was Universal’s third-biggest opening day ever in China behind Furious 7 (RMB 347 million) and The Fate Of The Furious (RMB 392 million) and more than double the opening day of Jurassic World (RMB 101 million).

China’s estimated opening weekend of $125.3 million (RMB 815 million) is the sixth-biggest three-day opening of all-time in that market, the third biggest three-day opening of all-time for an import film behind The Fate of the Furious (RMB 1.3B) and Avengers: Infinity War (RMB 1.2B).

For comparison, Jurassic World opened in China with a three-day total of $67 million (RMB 417 million) but it also had two full days of previews for a total weekend of $97.5 million (RMB 604 million).

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens in North America and 17 additional markets next week, including Australia, Brazil and Latin America.