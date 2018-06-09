OVERSEAS: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Pacing for $145.9M Weekend from 48 Countries
Universal’s official announcement this morning:
Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened in 48 international markets this weekend ahead of its June 22 North American release, and the weekend gross is an estimated $145.9 million. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the clear No.1 film in all 48 territories where it was released.
Some highlights include:
- Biggest opening day of all time (Korea).
- Universal’s biggest opening day of all time (Hong Kong and Korea).
- Biggest opening day in the month of June in six markets (Mongolia, Turkey, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Iceland).
- Biggest opening day in Jurassic World franchise in 14 markets (Mongolia, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Serbia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam).
- It is the fifth-biggest international opening weekend of 2018 behind Avengers: Infinity War, Monster Hunt 2, Deadpool 2 and Black Panther (all of which opened in more than 60 territories in their opening weekends, excluding Monster Hunt 2).
- Top grossing territories include: Korea $26.3 million; the U.K. & Ireland $18.9 million; France $9.6 million; Germany $9.0 million; Taiwan $8.1 million; Spain $7.7 million; Russia $7.6 million; India $7.5 million; Indonesia $5.3 million; Philippines $4.5 million; Hong Kong $4.0 million; Vietnam $2 million.
There are 21 more territories to open, including China on June 15, Australia and Brazil on June 21, Mexico on June 22 and Japan on July 13.
