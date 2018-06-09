OVERSEAS: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Pacing for $145.9M Weekend from 48 Countries

Universal’s official announcement this morning:

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opened in 48 international markets this weekend ahead of its June 22 North American release, and the weekend gross is an estimated $145.9 million . Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the clear No.1 film in all 48 territories where it was released.

Some highlights include:

Biggest opening day of all time (Korea).

Universal’s biggest opening day of all time (Hong Kong and Korea).

Biggest opening day in the month of June in six markets (Mongolia, Turkey, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Iceland).

Biggest opening day in Jurassic World franchise in 14 markets (Mongolia, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Serbia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam).

It is the fifth-biggest international opening weekend of 2018 behind Avengers: Infinity War, Monster Hunt 2, Deadpool 2 and Black Panther (all of which opened in more than 60 territories in their opening weekends, excluding Monster Hunt 2).

Top grossing territories include: Korea $26.3 million; the U.K. & Ireland $18.9 million; France $9.6 million; Germany $9.0 million; Taiwan $8.1 million; Spain $7.7 million; Russia $7.6 million; India $7.5 million; Indonesia $5.3 million; Philippines $4.5 million; Hong Kong $4.0 million; Vietnam $2 million.

There are 21 more territories to open, including China on June 15, Australia and Brazil on June 21, Mexico on June 22 and Japan on July 13.