OVERSEAS: ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Pacing for $151.1M Weekend from 48 Countries (Sunday Update)

Sunday Update:

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom roared loudly into 48 international markets this weekend ahead of its June 22 North American release, and the weekend gross is an estimated $151.1 million . Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the clear No.1 film in all 48 territories where it was released.

Some highlights include:

Biggest Opening Weekend Universal All-Time (Hong Kong and Korea).

(Hong Kong and Korea). Biggest Opening Day of All-Time (Korea).

(Korea). Biggest Opening Weekend for the month of June in nine markets (Iceland, Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, India, Mongolia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam).

Biggest Opening Weekend in Jurassic World Franchise in 15 markets (Estonia, Hungary, Iceland, Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, India, Korea, Mongolia, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam).

It is the fifth-biggest international opening weekend of 2018 behind Avengers: Infinity War, Monster Hunt 2, Deadpool 2 and Black Panther. (all of which opened in over 60 territories in their opening weekends, excluding Monster Hunt).

Top grossing territories include: Korea $27.2 million; UK & Ireland $19.9 million; France $10.0 million; Spain $9.5 million; Germany $9.1 million; Taiwan $8.4 million; Russia $8.0 million; India $7.9 million; Indonesia $5.2 million; Thailand $4.7 million; Italy $4.5 million; Hong Kong $4.3 million; Malaysia $4.1 million; Philippines $4.0 million; Singapore $2.9 million; Netherlands $2.6 million.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom saw outstanding results in IMAX this weekend grossing $8 million from 277 IMAX screens in 48 international territories. The film earned a stellar $29K per-screen average, with particular strength coming from Asian territories (averaging $50K per screen). Standout PSAs included Sweden ($83K), Korea ($75K), Taiwan ($65K), Hong Kong ($61K), Netherlands ($56K), Norway ($52K), UAE ($50K), and France ($44K).

Universal releases Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 21 more territories over the next month, including China on June 15, Australia and Brazil on June 21, Mexico on June 22 and Japan on July 13.

With Sunday’s grosses Universal will have reached $1 billion at the international box office for the 12th consecutive year.

Saturday Update:

Universal’s official announcement this morning: