Paramount Announces ‘Girls Night Out’ Screenings of ‘What Men Want’

Paramount Pictures announced today that on Wednesday, February 6, moviegoers at select theaters in the U.S. will have the chance to attend paid What Men Want “Girls’ Night Out” screenings.

Fans who participate in this one-day-only event will get the chance to grab their friends for a night out and see the film on the big screen before it opens nationwide on Friday, February 8. Tickets will be on sale for the prevailing price at participating locations, and each paid admission includes a ticket to the movie, bonus content and a free What Men Want cocktail glass at all participating theaters, while supplies last. Some circuits will offer special concession deals, specialty beverages themed around the movie, and/or more. Offers will vary from circuit to circuit and theater to theater. The comedy stars Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan.

Showtime will be 7:00 PM at all participating locations, with 335 theaters participating in over 70 markets. Over 200 of the screenings will take place at theaters with bars and/or with beer, wine and frozen drink service.

Tickets go on sale today at WhatMenWantMovie.com as well as at participating theater box offices and respective exhibitor ticketing sites.