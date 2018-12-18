Peter Jackson’s ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ Sets Box Office Records for Fathom Events

PRESS RELEASE – Denver – December 18, 2018: In its first North American presentation, director Peter Jackson’s World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old grossed $2.3 million at the domestic box office on Monday, setting a record for Fathom Events as the highest-grossing single-day documentary, and one of the top-grossing single-night presentations of any kind from the distribution company.

In its limited theatrical presentations, They Shall Not Grow Old played on more than 1,000 screens, and had the highest per-screen average of any film release that day. They Shall Not Grow Old was the second highest-grossing film at the North American box office on Monday. The film also broke records for Fathom Events’ website, generating the highest single-day of traffic the company has ever seen.

Encore screenings of They Shall Not Grow Old are scheduled for Thursday, December 27. They Shall Not Grow Old is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film, by Academy Award-winning director Jackson, restores, colorizes and applies 3D technology to original film footage from World War I. The New York Times said, “The result is a transformation that is nothing less than visually astonishing.”

Tickets for the encore screenings of can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.