Concessions Manufacturer Proctor Companies Adds Five to Executive Team

October 30, 2018, Littleton, Colorado – Proctor Companies has added several new full time employees to its Project Management and Sales Teams. These additions will help Proctor Companies maintain the highest level of service to its clients.

Project Management Team

Changes to Project Management include an expansion of the team with the addition of three new employees.

Shaun Polak, boasting 25 years of foodservice construction and management experience, joins Proctor as Director of Project Management to lead the PM team. Michael Weingardt, also a foodservice veteran of 25 years, has taken a project manager position. Dina Wagner, a 15-year foodservice construction professional, joins the team as a project coordinator to support project managers in the field. Peter Pulk stays on as a senior project manager.

Sales Team

Big changes have occurred in the Sales Department as well. The team has expanded with two new hires.

Michael Giacinto applies nearly 20 years of restaurant equipment and supply experience to his role as Proctor’s new Director of Sales. He is joined by Glenn Yerke, who boasts 15 years in the foodservice industry and joins Proctor as a project sales representative. Padraig Doherty-Peterson is retained as a project sales representative.

Bruce Proctor, Proctor Companies President, is thrilled with the changes. “It’s great to walk in each morning and see new, fresh faces. We’ve added more than 100 years of foodservice experience to the team. Along with a renewed focus on efficiency, communication, and customer care, our ability to provide personal, professional service to our clients has reached an unprecedented level. I couldn’t be more excited!”