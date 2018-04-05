Jay Wyatt Joins QSC as Sales Engineer

PRESS RELEASE

QSC Headquarters, Costa Mesa, CA (April 5, 2018) – QSC, LLC, a leading global manufacturer of cinema solutions, is pleased to announce that Jay Wyatt has joined the QSC Cinema team as Sales Engineer. In his new role, Jay will be primarily responsible for pre-sales technical support, product training, and cinema system design consulting.

Jay graduated from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo with a degree in Liberal Arts and Engineering Studies, where he concentrated in Audio Engineering and completed coursework on electrical engineering, computer science, and music theory.

He most recently worked at GDC Technology as a sound engineer contributing to the rollout of immersive sound products and providing cinema sound support. Prior to GDC, Jay got his start at Ultra-Stereo Labs (USL) in San Luis Obispo as an assistant engineer, where he became versed in many of USL’s test and measurement products, media blocks, and cinema processors.

“As the QSC product catalog continues to expand and our technology offering becomes more complex, pre-sales technical support, product training, and system design consulting are vital to continued growth,” says Barry Ferrell, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy officer for QSC.