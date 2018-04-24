Qube Cinema Unveils New Qube Wire Features at CinemaCon 2018

digital delivery of DCPs to the cinema. The appliance includes 4 TB of internal storage and can be networked directly to digital cinema servers and TMS systems. Featuring a low profile 1U chassis, the Qube Wire Theatre Appliance works with both satellite and broadband delivery modes. The Qube Wire theatre appliance can receive DCPs multicast using the proven QubeCast™ media transmission system.

The powerful new Universal Inbox on Qube Wire provides exhibitors with visibility into the detailed status of all their content and KDMs. The Exhibitor can sign into Qube Wire Cinemas at any time to look at a dashboard with real-time status of content transfers and all KDMs for their theatres.

Facility List Message (FLM) implementation most common throughout the industry, Qube Wire now hosts theatre information in the latest SMPTE format; the Extended FLM data, as recently published in the SMPTE ST430-16-2017 specification document. These FLM-x data feeds are provided free for all exhibitors using the Qube Wire service.

Empowering the most security conscious studios, Qube Wire now provides the option of a dedicated and exclusive Hardware Security Module (HSM) redundant cluster for all of their security operations, including private key storage and key generation processes. The Wire Safe™ option gives users full control over their critical security elements, including complete physical isolation.

The Wire Safe™ HSM units comprising the redundant cluster can be hosted on premises, with a cloud provider, or both.