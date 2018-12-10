Qube Wire Provides FLM-x Data Feed Capabilities to Exhibitors as a Free Service

PRESS RELEASE

Hong Kong, December 10, 2018: Qube Cinema, a leading provider of end-to-end digital cinema technology solutions announced at CineAsia 2018 that Qube Wire’s SMPTE (Facility List Message) FLM-x data feed feature now provides theatre information in the latest SMPTE format, the Extended FLM data, as recently published in the SMPTE ST430-16-2017 specification document. These FLM-x data feeds are provided free to all exhibitors using the Qube Wire service.

Through the Qube Wire Exhibitor portal, exhibitors can manage their digital cinema devices and publish their Trusted Device List (TDL) data as their own freely distributable FLM-x data feed. This feed can be offered to digital cinema KDM providers who can then generate keys as and when required for each theatre. Exhibitors can also choose to download a CSV version of the data to share with KDM providers who cannot consume an FLM-x feed.

Qube Wire helps cinema operators manage their server, projector and other digital cinema devices on an easy-to-use web portal and thus create accurate Extended Facility List Messages, as standardized in SMPTE ST 430-16, which are accessible through a shareable URL via the FLM-x protocol standardized by SMPTE ST 430-15. The FLM-x feed for all exhibitors will be automatically updated in real-time so that content service providers can make KDMs for releases being sent to a circuit’s theatres.

Qube Wire’s Universal Inbox provides exhibitors visibility into the status of all their DCPs and KDMs. Theatre personnel can sign into the Qube Wire exhibitor portal at any time to look at a dashboard with real-time status of content transfers and all KDMs for their theatres.

The Qube Wire service is now available across 134 countries for delivery of movie content. Qube Wire currently serves a broad range of customers, from independent producers and distributors to large studios. The territories where Qube Wire content delivery services are now available include major regions of the world and both developing and mature markets, from Australia to Southeast Asia to Africa to Europe and the Americas.

Product demonstrations will be available to delegates at Qube Cinema’s booth #423 on the trade show floor at CineAsia 2018.