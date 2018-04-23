Qube Wire service expands worldwide

PRESS RELEASE —

Las Vegas, Nevada 23 April, 2018: Qube Cinema announced at CinemaCon 2018 that the Qube Wire service is now available across 105 countries for delivery of movie content. Qube Wire currently serves a broad range of customers extending from independent producers and distributors to large studios. The territories where Qube Wire content delivery services are now available includes major regions of the world and both developing and mature markets, from Southeast Asia to Africa to Europe and the Americas.

“We are excited to announce that the Qube Wire service is now available in nearly all key international markets. Cinema distribution has moved online at a rapid pace and Qube Wire is assisting this transformation by providing a secure, reliable, cost-effective and easy-to- use service,” said Senthil Kumar, Co-founder of Qube Cinema.

Qube Wire supports content delivery through multiple methods including broadband or satellite multicast directly to theatres through the Qube Wire theatre appliance, as well as last-mile physical drive delivery through service partners in each territory using a highly automated service that seamlessly handles DCP download, integrity checking, duplication and local shipping. The Qube Wire ecosystem is designed to consider speed, cost, reliability and various other factors before making an optimum delivery mode choice based on the delivery location and date.

The Qube Wire platform has been used by a number of distributors since its test launch with the blockbuster Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Qube Wire truly simplifies managing digital cinema distribution and makes what was until now a complex, error-prone process requiring a fair amount of technical knowledge into a user-friendly service for all stakeholders.