Racheal Wilson Named Chief Operations Officer, Tyler Cooper Named Executive Vice President of Harkins Theatres

Scottsdale, AZ, April 12, 2018 – Harkins Theatres has announced the ascension of Racheal Wilson to Chief Operating Officer and Tyler Cooper to Executive Vice President. Ms. Wilson and Mr. Cooper have been instrumental in Harkins’ growth and expansion in the motion picture exhibition industry over the past two decades.

“Racheal and Tyler’s contributions have been essential to Harkins’ success,” says Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “With their continued strategic vision and leadership, I am excited about the future of Harkins.”

Racheal Wilson has over 30 years in the exhibition industry, including 25 years with Harkins Theatres, most recently as Senior Vice President. During her time with Harkins, Ms. Wilson has been vital in every aspect of the company’s development, culture and all aspects of the guest and employee experience, including technology and overall operations. This promotion reflects Ms. Wilson’s record of leadership and standard of excellence throughout her tenure at Harkins.

Tyler Cooper has been with Harkins Theatres since 1999 and in the industry for more than 25 years. As Vice President, Mr. Cooper oversaw dramatic success, growth and development of Harkins’ Marketing, Sales and Creative Services departments, as well as Food & Beverage, Auditing and Analytics. His exceptional knowledge, vision and talent have provided insight in every aspect of the company and have been a key component to Harkins’ success.

“It comforts me to know that I have such a deep bench of talent,” says Dan Harkins, Owner of Harkins Theatres. “I am very confident in the future leadership of this company that my father started 85 years ago.”