Regal Unveils New Logo as Part of Rebrand

PRESS RELEASE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ — Regal, a leading motion picture exhibitor operating one of the largest theatre circuits in the United States, and since March of this year part of Cineworld Group, the 2nd biggest exhibitor in the world, today announces the launch of its new logo. The rebranding is part of a larger strategy to commit $1.0 billion over 5 years to build new cinemas and renovate existing ones, to ensure that Regal is ‘The Best Place to Watch a Movie!’ During this initiative, customers can expect to see Regal’s updated logo appear in theatres nationwide, as Regal looks toward the future of cinematic innovation.

“The entertainment industry is progressing further into the future, driven by cutting-edge technology and creativity,” said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. “We are motivated to adapt and change for the better to make sure our guests have an incredible experience from the moment they walk through the door. Regal is an industry trendsetter, and our rebranding project is part of that. In order to deliver on its promise, Regal will invest in top technology, like IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and others, the best cinema design and service, all to ensure that our customers enjoy the ultimate cinema experience.”

The new logo’s orange color pays homage to Knoxville, the home of the Tennessee Volunteers, where Regal’s headquarters reside. The icon next to the text has a dual significance, representing both the aperture of a camera, as well as a downward view of the signature Regal crown. The updated logo’s sleek design is a great fit for the movie exhibitor, as Regal continues to streamline the entertainment experience and provide a variety of enhanced moviegoing options.

Regal’s sub-brands, Edwards Cinemas and United Artists, will also begin using the new logo during the rollout process. In the near future, moviegoers can look forward to the three groups unifying under the updated Regal brand.