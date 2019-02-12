Regal & CJ 4DPLEX open 200th ScreenX theater

PRESS RELEASE

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – February 11, 2019 — CJ 4DPLEX and Regal announced today that they will open the 200th global ScreenX theatre on February 13 in Houston, Texas. The premium, panoramic, 270-degree cinema experience now has a global footprint in 16 countries with 17 locations now in North America.

The new ScreenX auditorium is located at the Regal Marq*E theatre at 7620 Katy Freeway in Houston, Texas. This location brings the current Regal ScreenX count to 12 and is also home to the immersive, multi-sensory film format, 4DX, which opened last month in January. The latest ScreenX opening is part of the previously announced major expansion plan with the Cineworld Group, the parent company of Regal.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually immersive theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience.

“This installation is very special to us as it marks a new global threshold for ScreenX,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “This is another big step in the global expansion of our immersive theater experience and we hope to continue to reach new markets so more people can experience ScreenX.”

“We are truly excited to bring ScreenX to our Regal Marq*E location in Houston, Texas and in doing so be a part of ScreenX’s historic 200th opening,” said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. “We’re always looking for innovative technologies to engage our audiences and ScreenX offers a new level of excitement for our guests to experience movies in an incredible immersive new way.”