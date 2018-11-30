Independent Cinema Alliance Names Rob del Moro Manager of the Cinema Buying Alliance

The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) has reached an agreement with former Regal Cinemas executive and industry veteran Rob Del Moro to lead the Cinema Buying Alliance, formerly the NATO Cinema Buying Group.

The Cinema Buying Alliance (CBA) is a new entity, wholly owned and managed by the Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA), taking over the business operations of the current Cinema Buying Group from NATO. The goals and functions remain the same, to provide a buying structure for the benefit of smaller cinema owners by combining their purchasing power through the CBA.

Del Moro is a 40-year veteran of the industry with unparalleled experience in purchasing, most recently, as the Chief Technical and Theatre Operations Officer for Regal Entertainment Group. Del Moro is also the founder of Strategies Plus Solutions, LLC, a full-service business consulting group, specializing in procurement, food and beverage, marketing, and theatre operations.

“We’re so incredibly fortunate to have Rob’s experience and expertise applied to helping our members improve their bottom line. While serving with NATO, he worked closely with independents, so he can relate to the industry challenges our members face and advocate for strengthening their businesses”, said Bill Campbell, President and CEO of Orpheum Theatre and ICA Founding Board Member.

Del Moro is a native of White Plains, New York, and attended college at Seattle Central Community College, and The City University of New York. His service includes work on the Advisory Board of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of CinemaCon, Board member of The Regal Foundation, as well as former Executive Board member and Past President of Variety of Eastern Tennessee children’s charity. Additional service includes NATO’s Technology Committee and the newly formed Cinema Globalization Committee representing the interests of the United States in cinema matters worldwide. Mr. Del Moro currently serves as a Director and Trustee for The Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneer Foundation and sits on the Advisory Board of the Tennessee Smokies Baseball Team, a minor league AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. In addition, he is on the Board of Directors of the Fort Sanders Hospital Foundation. He currently resides in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter in my career and have the opportunity to help independent theatre owners by applying my knowledge and experience to the Cinema Buying Alliance. Independent cinema is critically important to our industry, and I look forward to working with the ICA task force to continue moving their mission forward”, said Del Moro. “The future is bright!”