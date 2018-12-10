Rod Archer Joins QSC as Product Manager, Cinema

PRESS RELEASE

Costa Mesa, CA (December 10, 2018) – QSC, LLC, a leading global manufacturer of cinema solutions, is pleased to announce that Rod Archer has joined the QSC Cinema team as Product Manager. In his new role, Rod will be primarily responsible for product strategy and execution for Q-SYS for Cinema, Cinema Media Server, Control, and Accessibility Product categories.

Rod Archer brings a rich career of product development experience, with over 30 years of executive product development roles.

“I am thrilled to have Rod Archer join the Cinema team,” says Barry Ferrell, Senior Vice President, Cinema. “With his extensive engineering and product development experience, Rod brings a wealth of product development expertise, with a demonstrated history of success. He will be instrumental in enhancing the Cinema product category, as our technology offering becomes more complex.”

Archer spent the last few years as an expert consultant for many of the leading companies in the cinema equipment and services sector. Prior to that, Rod was VP of Cinema Products at RealD, VP of Engineering and Operations at Phoenix Technologies, and Senior Director of Engineering at Award Software International. Archer holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, and a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University.

“I am very excited to become a part of the QSC team. QSC has assembled an impressive team of talented people, and I am honored to be able to help them continue their strong trajectory in the cinema equipment market,” says Archer.

Archer will report to Barry Ferrell, SVP, Cinema, and will be based out of the QSC Boulder, CO office.