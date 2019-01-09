‘Salvador Dalí: In Search of Immortality’ Documentary to Begin Wider National Rollout on Jan. 9

PRESS RELEASE

January 9, 2019, New York, NY – CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, has teamed up with Versión Digital to bring “Salvador Dalí: In Search of Immortality” to select theatres across the country. The film was initially released in three U.S. markets on December 12 and kicks off its wider national rollout beginning January 9 in San Francisco. The acclaimed documentary will be screened in more than a dozen major cities in the first quarter including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Denver, Portland, Phoenix and Washington, DC.

“Dalí” features never-before-released content including exclusive interviews with the famed artist as well as footage that Dalí shot himself. The CineLife Entertainment release marks the first time a documentary about Salvador Dalí has been distributed theatrically.

The 110-minute English-language film examines the life and work of Salvador Dalí as well as Gala, his wife, muse and collaborator who helped him become an icon of modern art. “Dalí” covers the entire scope of the surrealist painter’s professional life beginning in 1929 when he met Gala and ending in 1989, the year he died.

“Dalí” also looks at several Spanish cities that played prominent roles in Dalí’s life including:

Port Lligat, Catalonia, where Dalí lived and worked for 50 years until 1982.

Figueres, Catalonia, Dalí’s birthplace and the site of the Dalí Theater-Museum, which Dalí himself designed.It is the second most-visited museum in Spain.

Púbol, Catalonia, site of the medieval Gala Dalí Castle house-museum, which Dalí purchased in 1969 as a refuge for his wife.It’s been open to the public since 1996 and showcases Dalí’s talent. Gala is buried in a mausoleum in the basement.

“Salvador Dalí: In Search of Immortality” was directed by David Pujol, who also co-wrote the script with Montse Aguer. Watch the trailer here.

“We are thrilled to work with CineLife Entertainment to bring the story of this unique painter of art history to the big screen. Audiences will get a closer look at the master artist, who managed to create a character that is a work of art itself,” said Miguel Gonzalez,Content and International Sales,VersiónDigital.

“This fascinating documentary explores all aspects of Salvador Dalí’s incredible life and illustrates how his work, and the spaces conceived by him, helped to shape his legacy,” said Mark Rupp, Managing Director, CineLife Entertainment. “We’re proud to bring this extraordinary film to the American public.”