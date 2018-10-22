Samsung Announces a New Leasing Program and Reseller List for Samsung Onyx at ShowEast 2018

PRESS RELEASE —

MIAMI – October 22, 2018 – Samsung Electronics America, Inc is announcing a brand-new CSI Leasing program to service existing and future Samsung customers as well as sharing the list of certified resellers for the Samsung Onyx at this year’s ShowEast taking place in Miami, Florida from October 22-25.

“We at Samsung are thrilled to partner with resellers that understand the future of cinema,” said Nick Conti, Business Development Senior Manager for Cinema at Samsung. “Our trusted resellers will help us continue to revolutionize the cinema experience and expand its presence among global cinema operators to reach wider audiences both in the U.S. and throughout the world.”

Certified resellers for the Samsung Onyx include American Cinema Equipment (ACE), CES Plus Inc (CES+), Cinetech, Entertainment Supply & Technologies (ES&T), Integrity Entertainment Systems, Inc (Integrity), and Moving Image Technologies (MIT).

Also announced today is a new financing program from CSI Leasing to service existing and future Samsung customers in the U.S. This program will enable Samsung to provide customers with full-service lease solutions for its B2B display products, including but not limited to the revolutionary Samsung Onyx, industry leading SMART Signage solutions, hospitality displays and business monitors.

“Our customers want financial solutions. That’s why we have aligned with CSI. They offer the most comprehensive leasing services in the industry,” said Stephen Choi, vice president at Samsung. “In addition to the financial benefits, their disposal solution is remarkable. Several Samsung executives recently visited their warehouse and were very impressed by their state-of-the-art data security and recycling process. Our customers will rest easy knowing their off-lease equipment is handled properly.”

“We are very excited for the opportunity to work with Samsung and its customers,” said Kathy Briggs, program manager at CSI Leasing. “I believe CSI’s unique structures, easy-to-understand contracts and industry expertise will give the Samsung sales team a competitive edge to set them apart.”

Samsung Onyx brings LED technology to the cinema experience as the industry’s first DCI-certified cinema display. By using a large LED screen in the theater in place of the traditional projector, the audience experiences the brightest whites and deepest blacks, providing audiences with the opportunity to view films the way the creators intend. In addition, the colors remain vibrant even when there is ambient light throughout the space.

Samsung and HARMAN also recently outlined the groundbreaking technological achievements with the audio solution for the Samsung Onyx in the whitepaper titled, “Addressing Sound Reproduction as a System-Wide Solution to Samsung’s Onyx LED Cinema Screen Technology .”

