Screenvision Names Gerald Griffin Executive VP, Local and Regional Sales

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 11, 2018 – Screenvision Media, a national leader in Cinema advertising, today announced the appointment of broadcast and placed-based media veteran, Gerald Griffin, to the position of Executive Vice President of Local and Regional Sales. With more than 30 years of experience in local sales and marketing, Griffin brings a comprehensive understanding of how to amplify traditional, digital and out of home platforms to support Screenvision Media’s advertising partners. This strategic appointment further underscores Screenvision Media’s ongoing commitment to small business owners

and the crucial role they play in strengthening our communities.

“Gerald’s depth of media experience and proven track record as a participative leader will be instrumental as we continue to invest in supporting local and regional businesses,” said Katy Loria, Chief Revenue Officer, Screenvision Media. “We’re confident that Gerald will deliver exceptional results for our advertising partners and we enthusiastically welcome him to the Screenvision team.”

Commenting on his appointment, Griffin noted that, “I look forward to maximizing Screenvision’s powerful network for the benefit of small businesses across the country. Cinema provides brands an opportunity to tell their stories in an immersive and undistracted environment. Research shows us that cinema’s powerful ad recall of 60% is unparalleled in media. Combine this with the moviegoer’s genuine affinity to support local businesses, and you begin to see how special this medium is.”

Before joining the Screenvision Media team, Griffin served as the Senior Vice President of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships for CBS Television Stations. In this role, he developed and implemented CBS360, a business division within CBS that delivers multi-platform campaigns designed to engage with today’s connected consumers. Prior to this, he served as the Senior Vice President of Sales at ABC Regional Sports & Entertainment Sales, where he successfully launched the multi-media sales and marketing arm of the division. Griffin’s background also includes experience in both television and radio in positions at Traffic Pulse Networks, WNYW-TV, WWOR-TV, WXTV-TV and WYNY-FM.

Griffin received his B.A. in communications and marketing from Manhattan College.