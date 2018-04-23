Screenvision Media Reaches Milestone of 15,000 Screens with Fridley Theaters Signing

PRESS RELEASE —

NEW YORK, N.Y., April 23, 2018 – Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, today announced the latest exhibitor to join its network — Fridley Theatres — the largest Iowa-owned theatre circuit. Fridley Theatres, which previously had not run a national advertising preshow, will become the newest affiliate of Screenvision Media’s national advertising preshow, Front + Center. The partnership brings Screenvision Media’s screen count to a milestone 15,000 screens nationwide.

The long-term agreement with family-owned Fridley Theatres adds 21 theatres, including 101 screens, to the Screenvision Media network. A 15-plex in Waukee, Iowa will be added later this year. Fridley Theatres, founded in 1974, is a leader in providing moviegoers with a best-in-class moviegoing experience.

“This is a momentous decision for the company. We researched the marketplace thoroughly and determined Screenvision Media was the right partner for us,” said Russell Vannorsdel, vice president, Fridley Theatres. “We couldn’t be more excited about this next step in our company’s journey.”

Cinema advertising remains a compelling incremental revenue stream for movie theatres, as well as a way to enhance the moviegoing experience through entertaining preshows. Advertisers are very attracted to the moviegoing audience, as well as the immersive and captivating nature of how they can reach moviegoers in theatres. Screenvision Media’s industry-leading growth, along with its focus on innovation, have been driving factors in overall network expansion and interest, including attracting theatres such as Fridley, which had previously never accepted advertising.

“We’re proud of the success that we’ve had and are pleased at the value we have created for exhibitors,” said John Partilla, CEO, Screenvision Media. “Fridley Theatres joining our network is a true testament to our flexible and innovative approach, and we look forward to continuing to grow our network.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Fridley Theatres to our network and partner with them for their first-ever national advertising preshow,” said Darryl Schaffer, executive vice president, operations and exhibitor relations, Screenvision Media. “We’ve had a great start to 2018 and hitting the milestone of 15,000 screens with this partnership is something we’re all extremely proud of. Our robust advertising growth, as well as our Front + Center preshow innovation, showcases the strength of our network and premium offerings for exhibitors.”

Fridley Theatres’ network encompasses screens across a total of five DMAs nationwide, including Cedar Rapids (Iowa), Davenport (Iowa), Lincoln & Hastings (Neb.), and Sioux City (Iowa), with a total of 54 screens in the Des Moines-Ames (Iowa) DMA, where the company is based.