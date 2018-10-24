Screenvision Announces New Exhibitor Partnerships

PRESS RELEASE

_____________________________________________________________________

Screenvision Media, a national leader in Cinema advertising, today announced the newest round of exhibitor and network deals heading into ShowEast. These new deals bolster Screenvision Media’s already extensive network of exhibitors and signify continued growth as the company heads into fourth quarter. To date in 2018, Screenvision Media has signed 28 exhibitor partnership contracts, representing 1,715 total screens across the nation.

“At Screenvision Media, we take great pride in the strength of our relationships with our exhibitor partners,” said Darryl Schaffer, executive vice president of operations and exhibitor relations, Screenvision Media. “The renewal of existing partnerships and the addition of exciting new exhibitors to our roster both speak to the strength and stability of our core network and our ability to deliver real value to exhibitors nationwide. We’re thrilled about these new deals and are pleased to announce them during ShowEast week.”

Screenvision Media’s latest exhibitor deals include long-term partnership extensions with National Amusements and Malco Theatres, Screenvision Media’s fourth and fifth largest exhibitors, respectively. Furthermore, Screenvision Media’s partnership with Malco Theatres represents 100% market share of screens that run advertising in the Memphis DMA. Screenvision Media is also proud to announce partnership renewals with Allen Theatres and Flagship Cinemas.

In addition to maintaining a stable network of major exhibitors, Screenvision Media is dedicated to enhancing their existing base with new exhibitor partners, including Maya Cinemas. Based in Pasadena, CA, Maya Cinemas develops, owns and operates modern, first run, megaplex movie theatres in underserved, family oriented, Latino-dominant communities.

“These new exhibitor deals are a testament to Screenvision Media’s strong exhibitor relationships and innovative capabilities in the cinema advertising space,” said John Partilla, CEO, Screenvision Media. “As industry executives consider advertising decisions for the fourth quarter box office, we’re confident Screenvision Media will be able to deliver solutions that exceed partner expectations.”

“After a thorough review of the current marketplace, we chose Screenvision Media because of its dedicated approach to partnerships with exhibitors,” said Jeremy Welman, COO, Maya Cinemas. “We look forward to the great opportunities this partnership brings.”

ShowEast will be held on October 22 – 25 and Screenvision Media will be present to showcase its offerings to other delegates within the film industry