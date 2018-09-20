Screenvision Teams with Xbox for MX4D Motion Ads

PRESS RELEASE

__________________________________________________________________

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2018 — Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, has teamed up with Xbox to announce the national debut of two new cinematics that utilize MMI’s immersive MX4D Motion EFX technology in select theatres. The Xbox advertisements will provide moviegoers across America with a 4D motion ad experience that will run in select MX4D technology enabled theatres from September 14 – November 1.

“Screenvision Media strives to bring the newest and most innovative technology to our brand partners and we’re thrilled that Xbox will be the first advertiser to utilize this technology in all our MX4D enabled theatres nationwide,” said Christine Martino, executive vice president of Ad Sales, Screenvision Media. “MX4D gives our partners, like Xbox, the opportunity to seamlessly transform their traditional ads into disruptive, engaging and interactive experiences for moviegoers across the country.”

MMI’s MX4D technology is the newest evolution in the 4D cinema experience. It enables advertisers to convert any existing ad into an immersive experience via in-seat sensory technology and theatrical effects, including seat rumblers, wind generators, strobe lights, scent and more, allowing moviegoers to truly feel part of the action. Xbox’s advertisements, supporting the October 2 launch of open-world racing game “Forza Horizon 4” (September 14 – October 11) and Xbox Game Pass (October 12 – November 1), Microsoft’s gaming membership, are the first ads to utilize this technology to provide moviegoers a seat shifting, heart racing advertising experience.

“We’re proud to help Screenvision Media provide dynamic experiences and tailored, state-of-the art solutions to their advertising partners, like Xbox,” said Dan Jamele, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, MMI. “We want to show how traditional ads can be further enhanced with MX4D technology and can’t wait to see the positive reaction in theatres.”