ScreenX Has Record-Breaking 2018 Reaching 2.6 Million Moviegoers and Grossing More than $25 Million at Worldwide Box Office

PRESS RELEASE —

LOS ANGELES, CA (November 14, 2018) – CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world’s s leading cinema technology company, announced today that ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection theater technology, has reached a worldwide attendance record of 2.6 million moviegoers to date, grossing $25 million at the box office. This marks the first and fastest record since its launch in 2012 to reach 2.6 million.

The success of ScreenX has been achieved by increasing its international reach and expanding globally into new countries and markets worldwide with a 30% growth from the previous year. They have expanded from 132 auditoriums in 8 countries last year, to 172 theaters across the globe in 16 countries currently in 2018. A significant portion of this year’s expansion comes from the recently announced expansion plan with the Cineworld Group to open 100 locations across the U.S. and Europe. So far there have been eight new ScreenX openings in the U.S. market, nearly tripling its footprint, and 12 new theaters in Europe. A new record for the highest number of openings for a country in a year was set by China with 18 new locations in 2018.

In 2018, ScreenX continued to strengthen partnerships with leading Hollywood studios by doubling the number of content from the previous year, and successfully screening six Hollywood blockbusters in 2018 with titles such as Black Panther, Rampage, Ant-Man and The Wasp, The Meg, The Nun, and Bohemian Rhapsody. The next big titles will be Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in theaters worldwide beginning November 16, the much anticipated undersea epic Aquaman in December, and leading into 2019 will be the first solo feature of fan-favorite Shazam! confirmed for April.

The most recent ScreenX release with 20th Century Fox and Regency Enterprises’ Bohemian Rhapsody opened with incredible box office success, premiering in 77 ScreenX screens worldwide, grossing $2.6 million at the global box office to date.

“This year has been a transformative year for ScreenX not just for the highest attendance and revenue since the inception of the format, but for the excitement and demand the format has generated across the movie business,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “ScreenX has garnered support from the studios with the most content ever, in addition to the incredible increasing support in exhibition with 100 additional theaters to be built in the coming years. This was the year we proved ScreenX was a globally successful medium embraced by all sides of the movie business.”

The Film Expo Group recently recognized CJ 4DPLEX’s achievements by presenting ScreenX with the ShowEast Technology Innovator of the Year Award on Thursday, October 25, where earlier in the week, CJ 4DPLEX showcased the trailer of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in the ScreenX experience at Regal South Beach Stadium 18, Auditorium 17.

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology designed to enhance the moviegoing experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand select scenes of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls.