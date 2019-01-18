ScreenX Sets Record-Breaking 2018

PRESS RELEASE

LOS ANGELES, CA – CJ 4DPLEX announced that it closed out a successful 2018 with record-breaking box office attendance for its immersive cinema technology, ScreenX. It grossed more than $40 million in the worldwide box office and over 4 million attendees for the year.

In 2018, the recent surge of growth for ScreenX was achieved by strengthening partnerships with leading Hollywood studios that doubled the number of films from the previous year and through expanding the international reach of its theater locations. The top ScreenX films of the year, Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther, Detective China 2, Ant-Man and The Wasp, and Aquaman, grossed over $40 million combined, tripling its box office from the previous year.

ScreenX expanded globally to 195 theaters across 16 countries, a 30% growth from the previous year, of which a significant portion came from the Cineworld Group expansion plan to open 100 locations across the U.S. and Europe. In 2018, there were 9 new ScreenX openings in the U.S. market, tripling its footprint, and 12 new theaters in Europe. A new record for the highest number of openings for a country in a year was set by China with 18 new locations in 2018.

“We are thrilled to report that ScreenX set a new box office record of $40 million for 2018. We have had great success both expanding our theaters worldwide and partnering with major Hollywood studios. We look forward to continuing to create a next-generation cinema trend that gives movie fans around the world an exciting reason to go to ScreenX theaters,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.