Severtson Screens Features Digi-Perf Options for Folded Cinema Projection Screens at CinemaCon

PRESS RELEASE

Severtson Screens announced that it will feature its digi-perf options for its folded SēVision 3D GX line of cinema projection screens during CinemaCon 2019, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 1-4 at Caesars Palace, booth #2221A.

“Our new folded shipping method now makes international distribution of our industry-acclaimed SēVision 3D GX highly affordable, reducing international shipping costs by up to 70 percent,” stated Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Besides standard perforated and microperf white and sliver screens, we now also offer the digi-perf option to the folded SēVision 3D GX line of cinema projection screens for international shipment.”

According to Severtson, digi-perf offers multiple benefits versus standard perforation screens. “It is the answer for current ultra high-performance cinema screens, depending on one’s specific needs, and [offers] the perfect solutions for 4k, 8k, 12k and even higher projection resolutions as these technologies becomes available in the future,” he said. “And now, Severtson’s new digi-perf screens, like our microperf, are also engineered for the optimum audio and visual experience available in the marketplace today.”

Digi-perf screens utilize 7.5 percent open space, are available with all coating and gains, are foldable as with all Severtson cinema screens (excluding electric screens), and reduce moire over traditional standard perf screens.

Severtson Screens has been shipping folded screens both domestically and internationally to very pleased customers who, up until recently, could not afford them because of the enormous international shipping fees. Additionally, now there is a solution for complex installations where a long tube housing the cinema screen is impractical or not feasible to transport through the building.

“Our folded screen technology has proven again and again to drastically reduce international shipping costs and makes these screens available to every customer worldwide,” Severtson continued. “And to top that off, our new cinema screen price estimator enables our dealers with even quicker cinema screen price quotes and delivery estimates of both our folded and non-folded options.”

The new cinema screen price estimator is now live and available for Severtson’s dealer base via its website as well as a mobile app for Apple iOS and Android Smartphones. Once the dealer is registered with an account and granted access at www.severtsonscreens.com/register, the tool provides product and packaging price estimates for Severtson cinema screens as soon as a dealer inputs the necessary required information, such as screen dimensions, coating, material, and desired packaging. The packaging portion of the price estimate is then calculated based on the selected product’s weight and container dimensions, which the tool also provides. For each estimate requested, dealers will receive an automated email and PDF file detailing the screen price and packaging estimate. Prices are only estimates and do not include shipping charges or any other potential international fees.

Shipping costs associated with such large packages as these were out of reach for many customers up until recently. Now, Severtson Screens’ SēVision 3D GX screens can be folded and packed into a much smaller crate without any loss in structural integrity or performance abilities. “Severtson’s new folded screen process not only reduces international shipping fees, the smaller packaging simplifies delivery to theaters and is more convenient for installers as folded screens are much easier to get into buildings and uncrate than standard long-tube roll packaging…especially when a theater is in a unique structure, such as a high-rise or multi-story theater complex,” added Dan Maxwell, VP, cinema sales, and COO.

The new folded line of SēVision 3D GX and Ultra Wide cinema screens are now available for delivery to international destinations, having numerous advantages, including:

* available in standard or micro perforation (white and silver)

* coated surface that is harder to bruise and scuff

* small micron flake coating produces a sharper image, eliminating graininess in bright scenes

* viewing angles range from 30 to 40 degree half-gain depending on the specific screen gain requested

* water-based coating promotes longevity by maintaining optical properties over time, eliminating flaking and cracking of the screen surface

Severtson Corporation is a member of the Giant Screen Cinema Association. They have manufactured cinema screens for theaters in countries all over the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, Spain, Germany, France, New Zealand, Australia, Netherlands, Thailand, Scotland, China and Russia. Severtson Screens certifications and partners include Technicolor, MasterImage, Dolby, Volfoni, Lightspeed & DepthQ, and RealD.