They Shall Not Grow Old Adds $2.6 Million for Record-Setting Box Office

PRESS RELEASE

DENVER – January 24, 2019 – An encore screening of director Peter Jackson’s breathtaking documentary about soldiers in World War I, They Shall Not Grow Old, continued the film’s unprecedented limited-release run on Monday, grossing $2.64 million in a one-day-only presentation from Fathom Events and Warner Bros.

The national screenings on Monday, January 21, bring the cumulative domestic box-office gross for They Shall Not Grow Old to $8.34 million, smashing the record for highest-grossing U.S. Event Cinema release to date – both for Fathom Events and for the event cinema industry. On Monday, They Shall Not Grow Old was the No. 4 film at the domestic box office, with the highest per-screen average of any film in release, playing on 1,335 screens. They Shall Not Grow Old also became the fifth highest-grossing documentary of 2018, despite having played in cinemas for a total of just three days.

Originally presented on December 17 and 27, They Shall Not Grow Old enthralled both audiences and critics, with the Associated Press calling it “an immersive, haunting and often transcendent experience that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.” After experiencing sold-out cinemas nationwide and receiving enormous positive feedback from moviegoers, Warner Bros. and Fathom Events brought the film back for an additional one-day event.

“We have heard from moviegoers who have gone back to see They Shall Not Grow Old multiple times, bringing new family members and friends each time,” said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom Events. “The emotional response that audiences have had to this film is genuinely extraordinary, and Fathom Events is proud to have worked with Warner Bros. to bring this one-of-a-kind cinematic experience to U.S. movie theaters.”

They Shall Not Grow Old is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film, by Academy Award®-winning director Jackson, restores, colorizes and applies 3D technology to original film footage from World War I. Warner Bros. will be releasing They Shall Not Grow Old for regular engagements on February 1 in 150 markets and approximately 500 theaters.

They Shall Not Grow Old has now nearly doubled the previous record for largest-ever U.S. Event Cinema release, 2015’s Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection F, which grossed $4.6 million in 2015.