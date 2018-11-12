Showcase Cinemas Launches Showcase Subscribe – the Movie Plan For Individuals, Friends and Family

PRESS RELEASE —

NORWOOD, MA; November 12, 2018 – Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, just made moviegoing a bit easier and more cost effective with the launch of Showcase Subscribe, the company’s first subscription service. Whether an individual or a part of a group of friends or family, customers can visit ShowcaseSubcribe.com or download the member-only app to pick the membership plan that’s right for them.

Starting at $16.95 for three movies a month, Showcase Subscribe allows customers to reserve tickets in advance via the app. Those who sign-up will be able to purchase tickets from either the 2D or Premier plan, which includes 3D, XPLUS and IMAX formats. Additionally, there are no “blackout dates” and customers can use their Showcase Starpass membership number to gain loyalty value on Showcase Subscribe plan purchases.

“Whether an individual movie lover, a family or group of friends, Showcase Subscribe allows you to pick a plan that’s right for you and make going to the movies more often a lot easier,” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. “Launching just in time for the holiday movie-going season, Showcase Subscribe membership allows you to see the movies you want to see at a more affordable price.”

2D Plan details and pricing:

Individual: $16.95/monthly

Groups Two: $32.95/monthly Three: $47.95/monthly Four: $62.95/monthly Five: $76.95/monthly Six: $89.95/monthly



Premier details and pricing:

Individual: $19.95/monthly

Groups Two: $38.95/monthly Three: $56.95/monthly Four: $73.95/monthly Five: $89.95/monthly Six: $105.95/monthly



All plans require a minim three-month purchase and Showcase SuperLux, Lux-Levels and MX4D are not part of the membership plan.