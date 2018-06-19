Showcase Cinemas Partners with Autism Speaks for Sensory Sensitive Screenings

PRESS RELEASE

NORWOOD, MA; June 19, 2018 – Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced the launch of Sensory Sensitive Screenings, a new monthly program that offers accommodations for movie-goers who may find a trip to the cinema overstimulating. Beginning on July 7th at select Showcase Cinemas across MA, RI, NY and OH, guests with sensory sensitivities will be able to relax and enjoy the latest movies in a comfortable setting with reduced sensory inputs.

Individuals with sensory sensitivities often find a trip to the cinema stressful. For this reason, Showcase Cinemas, has designed viewing opportunities for highly anticipated family films, including ‘Incredibles 2’ and ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’. Sensory Sensitive Screenings will feature adjustments including reduced volume, dim lighting to be kept on throughout the film and the ability for movie-goers to move freely throughout the auditorium during the film. No trailers will play prior to the movie and all presentations will be in 2D. Guests are encouraged to interact with the presentation by singing, dancing and talking to their favorite characters and are also permitted to bring small fidgets and other sensory-friendly comfort items to these screenings.

To further meet the needs of this community, Showcase Cinemas is proud to announce its partnership with Autism Speaks to implement staff training and advise on creating a sensory-friendly environment.

“Showcase Cinemas recognizes that going to the movies can be difficult for families with sensory sensitivities, as the darkness of the auditorium, loud volume, the need to stay seated and the different immersive formats offered can be overwhelming,” said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing at Showcase Cinemas. “With guidance from Autism Speaks, we have designed this new offering to ensure that all individuals have the opportunity to view newly released films in theatres and enjoy the Showcase Cinemas experience.”

Showcase Cinemas’ Sensory Sensitive Screenings program will be featured at participating theatres the first Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available at the box offices of the following locations: Showcase Cinema de Lux City Center 15, College Point Multiplex Cinemas, Island 16: Cinema de Lux in New York; Showcase Cinema de Lux Randolph, Blackstone Valley 14: Cinema de Lux and Showcase Cinema de Lux Revere in Massachusetts; Springdale 18: Cinema de Lux in Ohio; and Showcase Cinemas Warwick, Quaker Lane in Rhode Island.

Sensory Sensitive Screenings at Showcase Cinemas. Movie schedule subject to change:

7/7: Incredibles 2: This film contains a sequence of flashing lights which may affect customers who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or other photo sensitivities

8/4: Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

9/1: Christopher Robin

10/6: Smallfoot

11/3: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

12/1: Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2