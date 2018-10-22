ShowEast 2018 Names REALD Exclusive 3D Provider for Exhibitor EXPO in Miami

PRESS RELEASE —

Los Angeles, CA (September 19, 2018) – RealD Inc., the global 3D and visual technology company, announced it has been named the exclusive 3D provider for North America’s leading film convention and cinema exhibition, ShowEast 2018. Throughout the duration of the expo, all 3D film content will be presented in RealD’s superior 3D technology. The event will be held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel from October 22rd – 25th.

As an official venue partner of ShowEast, RealD is also set to co-sponsor several key events during the expo including the International Awards Lunch (October 22nd) and VIP Final Night Cocktail Party (October 25th).

“Last year, 1.2 Billion tickets were sold for 3D performances generating nearly $8 Billion in box office revenue. It is always gratifying for us to see the continuing contributions of 3D to the industry” said Travis Reid, COO and President of Worldwide cinema. "We are proud to support ShowEast 2018 and look forward to continued success with our exhibitor and studio partners going into Q4 and beyond.”

Andrew Sunshine, President of the Film Expo Group added, “We are proud to announce RealD will be retaining its position as our exclusive 3D partner at ShowEast this year. We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship using RealD 3D for all presentations.”

Having launched in 2003, RealD has grown to become the world’s largest 3D cinema platform. To date, the company’s innovative technology can be experienced over 30,000 screens in 75 countries. Since 2005, over 2 billion people have enjoyed several hundred blockbuster movies in RealD 3D. As part of the National Association of Theatre Owners, ShowEast 2018 brings together top entertainment executives, as well as independent and major Hollywood studios, to help drive programming decisions around the 4th quarter box office. Other convention highlights include powerhouse seminars offering invaluable insight on the latest industry trends, best technologies, services and conveniences to improve and enhance theater experiences.