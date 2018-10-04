Spotlight Cinema Networks Names Greg Cozine Vice President, Eastern Sales

PRESS RELEASE

________________________________________________________________

October 4, 2018, New York, NY — Greg Cozine has been appointed Vice President, Eastern Sales, Spotlight Cinema Networks, it was announced today by Michael Sakin, company president. He will be responsible for selling on-screen and off-screen programs to national marketers across Spotlight’s Luxury and Art House cinema network.

Cozine joins Spotlight from National CineMedia, where he worked for nearly five years successfully negotiating the sale of premium video ad campaigns and branded entertainment to leading national advertisers. Prior to his time at National CineMedia, Cozine held a number of senior sales and finance positions in the media industry. From 2004-2013, he worked at ESPN Customer Marketing and Sales where he became the first person to successfully transition from being an Account Executive at ESPN The Magazine to a Television Account Executive across ESPN’s assorted cable channels. Prior to that, Cozine worked for five years at TV Guide, where he began his sales career transitioning from a Business Manager role. He has also held senior media finance positions at Marie Claire, Reader’s Digest, and Jobson Publishing. Cozine is a graduate of the University of Delaware where he earned a degree in Consumer Economics.

“Greg is an accomplished media professional with extensive agency, client and sales experience,” said Sakin. “Not only does he have a deep understanding of the cinema advertising marketplace, but his knowledge of cable, mobile and online media will also be a tremendous asset to the Spotlight team. We’re thrilled to have him join our organization.”