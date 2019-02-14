Spotlight Cinema Networks Partners with M2M Studios for Pre-Show Content

PRESS RELEASE

New York, NY February 14, 2019 – Spotlight Cinema Networks and Made to Measure Studios (M2M Studios) today announced an exclusive partnership to showcase M2M Studios’ original fashion and art content within the preshow beginning February 15.

Several of M2M Studios’ original series will be featured through the end of 2019. These include:

“Face to Grace,” hosted by legendary former Vogue Creative Director Grace Coddington. The six-episode series, which features Coddington in conversation with several of the fashion industry’s finest, such as Artistic Director of Women’s Collections at Louis Vuitton Nicolas Ghesquière, director and screenwriter Sophia Coppola, Actor Ansel Elgort, Co-Founder of Mr. Chow Michael Chow and Editor in Chief of Vogue Anna Wintour, is filmed at New York City restaurant Mr. Chow.

“Elles,” which spotlights the work of 21-year-old director, Maurine Pagan, who was sent by M2M Studios to Paris, London and New York to interview remarkable women creating the fashion industry of today.

“Tea at the Beatrice,” hosted by the late Glenn O’Brien, GQ’s former Style Guy columnist. O’Brien interviews influential figures in art, fashion and film, such as Gisele Bündchen and writer, director and producer, Baz Luhrmann, at a renowned New York City restaurant.

Standalone documentary content will also be showcased throughout the year. The programs include: “Zona,” which explores the cultural explosion behind the former Iron Curtain; “Tailor Made,” which takes viewers inside the fascinating world of high-end tailoring; and “Battle at Versailles,” which looks back at the 1973 showdown between French and American fashion designers.

“This partnership with M2M Studios allows our sophisticated, nationwide audience to enjoy their innovative programming during our popular preshow,” said Michael Sakin, President, Spotlight Cinema Networks. “M2M Studios’ cinematic fashion and art-focused content is well suited for our theatres’ environment and we’re especially pleased to offer it exclusively to our network of art house and luxury exhibitors around the country.”

“Spotlight offers a prestigious and highly targeted platform to reach discerning cinema audiences from coast to coast,” said Susan Hootstein, M2M Studios’ Executive Director. “We’re thrilled to once again work with Spotlight and leverage the unique pipeline they provide to help us distribute our premium editorial content.”

Launched by IMG in 2015, M2M Studios covers the world of fashion and art through fresh and culturally-relevant storytelling. M2M Studios produces original series, fashion films and documentaries that highlight the people, trends, issues and events that have defined and continue to transform the fashion landscape.

About Spotlight Cinema Networks

SpotlightCinemaNetworksis theonlycinemaadvertisingcompanydedicatedtoservingthe needs of art house and luxury exhibitors for cinema advertising, preshow entertainment, event cinema and digital display distribution. The company is a national advertising vehicle with a focus on the top 25 DMAs providing cinema advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated experiential programs for advertisers targeting affluent and highlyeducated moviegoingaudiences.CineLife Entertainment®, Spotlight Cinema Networks’ newest division, acquires and distributes event cinema and alternative content titles inthe U.S. and international markets. Spotlight Cinema Networks represents the top exhibitors in these genres, including segment leaders Angelika Film Center, Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, Flix Brewhouse, Laemmle Theatres, Landmark Theatres, and Silverspot Cinema. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, with offices in New York and Chicago.