Spotlight Cinema Networks Named Leadership Sponsor for 2019 Art House Convergence

PRESS RELEASE – New York, NY – January 18, 2019: For the second year in a row, Spotlight Cinema Networks is the Leadership Sponsor for the Art House Convergence annual conference. The conference, the largest annual gathering of art house cinema and film festival professionals, community leaders, service providers and suppliers, will be held January 21-24 in Midway, Utah.

“Spotlight has been, and continues to be, a major supporter of the Art House Convergence,” said Alison Kozberg, managing director, Art House Convergence. “They are committed to facilitating collaboration among cinema exhibitors, and cultivating a cultural understanding of the valuable role art houses play in their communities. We are proud to have them as our 2019 Leadership Sponsor and to partner with them to present the Spotlight Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“It’s our privilege to once again serve as the Leadership Sponsor for this important art house community event,” said Ronnie Ycong, Spotlight’s senior vice president, exhibitor relations and operations. “We are dedicated to driving growth and sustainability in the art house community, and sponsoring this annual conference supports our commitment.”

Spotlight is a founding sponsor of the Art House Convergence and creator of the Art House Convergence’s annual Spotlight Lifetime Achievement Award, now in its third year.