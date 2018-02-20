Star Cinema Grill to Open New Location at CityPlace in Springwoods Village

PRESS RELEASE

Houston, February 20, 2018 — The master development venture for CityPlace, comprising Patrinely Group, USAA Real Estate and CDC Houston, announced today that Star Cinema Grill has signed a long-term lease in CityPlace at Springwoods Village.

Star Cinema Grill is a Houston-based dine-in-theater concept that offers its guests first run film releases, an extensive menu, and a full-service bar with a wide selection of beer, wine and spirits. The 1,400-seat, 10 screen theater will be located at 1495 Lake Plaza Drive in Spring, TX. This location will have top of the line offerings including cutting edge laser projection technology, heated and cooled luxury recliner seating, large format movie screens, Dolby Atmos sound and an upscale, modern décor. The theater is slated to open in the second quarter of 2019. CityPlace will be Star Cinema Grill’s tenth location, which includes District Theatres and Hollywood Palms Cinema in Naperville, IL.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting new development,” said John Walsh, Vice President of Operations, Star Cinema Grill. “This first class center is a great fit for our brand, and we look forward to being able to bring our unique experience and premium amenities to more guests in the greater Houston area.”

Dennis Tarro of Patrinely Group and Nick Hernandez, Crystal Allen and Chace Henke of Transwestern represented the landlord. Kristen Barker, CCIM, of Wulfe & Co. represented Star Cinema Grill.

“We are delighted to have Star Cinema coming to CityPlace,” said Robert Fields, president and CEO of Patrinely Group. “It’s exactly the type of experience we are looking for and is a critical part of creating an 18-hour location. We are actively marketing the balance of the retail and are receiving tremendous interest. We hope to be making other announcements soon.”

CityPlace is a 60-acre fully-integrated, mixed-use development that will provide the Houston community with a new destination of choice that integrates working, shopping and living, and will include, when fully developed, 4 million square feet of Class A office space with 400,000 square feet of integrated retail space, including shops, restaurants and entertainment options carefully curated to appeal to a wide variety of tastes and activities, as well as the full-service Marriott CityPlace hotel and luxury multifamily projects.

Currently under construction in CityPlace are: ABS Plaza, ABS headquarters with ground floor retail; HP Plaza, a two-building office campus; Marriott CityPlace hotel; and the CityPlace Plaza, a public plaza to include an activated open space and an amphitheatre allowing for both private and public events. These projects are scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2018. In the planning stages is CityPlace 1, which will include 122,700 square feet of office and 26,900 square feet of ground floor retail. The project is being actively preleased and can be available for occupancy in as little as 12 months. Already completed is The Mark CityPlace, luxury apartment community by Fein.

“With ExxonMobil, Southwestern Energy and CHI St. Luke’s Health Medical Campus in place, and ABS HQs and HP Inc. campus underway, we will have more than 15,000 highly-skilled, well-paid employees and residents within Springwoods Village, all of whom need and want access to quality retail amenities,” said Warren Wilson, executive vice president of CDC Houston. “The addition of Star Cinema Grill is another step in creating a new urban center in north Houston: a truly walkable, sustainable mixed-use destination.”

Springwoods Village is a 2,000-acre, mixed-use community situated along the west side of Interstate 45 between Springwoods Village Parkway and the Grand Parkway. Designed for sustainability, when completed the nature-inspired residential and commercial community will provide diverse housing options, civic facilities, outdoor recreation and a 60-acre CityPlace with office space, shopping, dining and lodging in an urban, walkable environment.

For more information about CityPlace visit www.cityplacespringwoods.com