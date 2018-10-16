Studio Movie Grill Announces Limited Edition ‘Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ Menu

Menus will be available during all 'Nutcracker' showtimes beginning Nov. 1

Dallas, TX – October 16, 2018: Studio Movie Grill (SMG), the leader of the in-theater dining concept operating 314 screens in 30 locations nationwide announces a Limited-Edition Collector’s Menu in collaboration with Disney Studios Motion Pictures: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms opening at all Studio Movie Grill locations showing the film on November 1, 2018.

Guests in attendance for the feature will receive an individually-numbered menu insert inside their dining menu. This exclusive piece of movie memorabilia is available exclusively at SMG locations nationwide while supplies last.

SMG chefs created a special in-theater dining offering featuring four select items inspired by the film:

  • The Land of Snowflakes – Edamame with salty snowflakes -Steamed edamame seasoned with Spicy Togarashi, Kosher Salt and Lime
  • The Land of Sweets – Frozen Vanilla Yoghurt with fresh berries – Creamy frozen vanilla yogurt topped with fresh blueberries, blackberries and strawberries
  • The Land of Flowers – Garden Vegetable Flatbread – Fire-charred portabella mushrooms, sweet peppers, zucchini, red onions, spinach and toasted mozzarella cheese on a toasted flatbread
  • The Fourth Realm: Sparkling Ballerina’s Blend Mocktail – A blend of orange, apple and cranberry juices with a splash of sparkling water for an effervescent non-alcoholic cocktail

“SMG is excited to collaborate with Disney on this unique Limited-Edition collectable making it possible for us to enhance the movie-going experience for our guests.  It is extremely rewarding to work with the studios to integrate in-theater dining in a meaningful way,” said Brandon Jones, Senior Director of Marketing.

SMG Guests purchasing tickets to The Nutcracker and The Four Realms will receive the Limited-Edition Menu Insert during all showtimes while supplies last beginning November 1.  Tickets are available online at studiomoviegrill.com or at the Box Office.

More information can be found at https://www.studiomoviegrill.com/menu

