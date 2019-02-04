Studio Movie Grill Proudly Announces Further Expansion Increasing its Footprint in Existing Markets

PRESS RELEASE

DALLAS, TX, February 4 2019 – Ted Croft, CFO of Studio Movie Grill (SMG), announced that SMG Sunset Walk, SMG’s third Florida location at 3204 Margaritaville Boulevard, is set to open at the end of March. Croft also announced three more locations in Philadelphia, Charlotte, and Sacramento will open in 2019 further solidifying SMG’s position as the leader of the in-theater dining concept. These locations will add an additional 48 screens to its current 314 screens operating in 9 states nationwide.

Sunset Walk at Margaritaville Resort Orlando is designed to be a true entertainment destination for the $750 million, 300-acre development. The project, which sits on 40 acres of lagoons and lakes, is currently under construction near U.S. Highway 192 and State Road 429 in Osceola County, across the street from Disney’s Animal Kingdom. SMG’s twelve screen, 40,000-square foot location will feature over 1,100 luxury leather recliners and will be the largest anchor of the highly anticipated Margaritaville Resort Orlando.

As the #1 cinema-eatery in the country, SMG has made Inc. Magazine’s List of “Fastest Growing Private Companies” three years in a row, and placed twelfth in Box Office Magazine’s Giants of the Industry in 2018. In 2018, 56 films put SMG in the top 10 at the Box Office with key titles grossing as high as #4 in box office receipts. The signature SMG experience has proven immensely popular wherever new theaters have opened, continuing to fuel the current growth trend.

“SMG Exists to Open Hearts and Minds, One Story at a Time, through the creation of a world-class moviegoing and dining experience, an emphasis on community outreach, and a company-wide passion for storytelling. As a conscious business, we strive to leave a positive wake and an economic impact in the communities we serve. It is especially exciting to expand our footprint in existing markets and reach a wider audience,” shared Founder/CEO Brian Schultz.

Additionally, SMG is not only constructing new locations, they are actively preserving traditional movie spaces with an updated focus on elevated moviegoing. The three locations SMG acquired last year in Southern California recently premiered as full service in-theater dining concepts, offering the next generation of moviegoers the charm of old movie palaces with the modern convenience of dinner and drinks, and luxury recliners.

“SMG has been focused on greater expansion for several years and this year will see a continued period of growth,” remarked Andrew Bucki, VP,Development at SMG. “Our segment of movie exhibition continues to be the fastest growing in our industry and the SMG team is constantly innovating our brand with a focus on facility design, customer service, the best technology, and a continually evolving menu.”

New locations will be found later this year in:

CHARLOTTE, NC

SMG Prosperity Market is SMG’s second location in Charlotte and is set to open in Q3, 2019 at 5336 Prosperity Church Road. The 47,000-square foot theater will feature thirteen screens and over 1,000 luxury leather recliners.

SACRAMENTO, CA

SMG Citrus Heights is SMG’s seventh California location and second in the Sacramento area. It is also set to open Q3, 2019 at 8501 Auburn Blvd. The 49,000 square foot theater will feature eleven screens with 1,300 seats.

PHILADELPHIA, PA

Newly announced SMG Willow Grove will mark a second Philadelphia location for the Studio Movie Grill concept offering 12 screens and 1256 seats in a 50,133 square foot location. This location will open its doors Q4, 2019 at 2500 W Moreland Rd, Willow Grove, PA 19090.

Each new SMG location will feature Prototype 2.2—a marriage of 25 years of in-theater dining expertise and execution. Moviegoers can anticipate an upscale social destination, with definitive touch-points in a modern, comfortable setting with a dedicated bar-lounge and the very best viewing experience. Guests in these locations can also expect a freshly prepared American Grill menu, full service premium bar, and the same friendly service SMG is known for nationwide.

More information can be found at https://www.studiomoviegrill.com/