Studio 3-Day Weekend Estimates: ‘Aquaman’ Surfaces w/ $67.4M; ‘Mary Poppins’ Sings w/ $22.2M; ‘Bumblebee’ Buzzes to $21M

'Second Act' brings in $6.5M, while 'Welcome to Marwen' ekes out $2.3M

Author Published December 23, 2018 Comments 1

With a slew of new releases targeting every possible audience over Christmas weekend, Warner Bros.’ Aquaman predictably swam to the top with an estimated $67.4 million (including Thursday night previews). Meanwhile, Mary Poppins Returns and Bumblebee also had strong starts, while the Jennifer Lopez vehicle Second Act proved to be a healthy counter-programmer. At the other end of the spectrum, the Steve Carell drama Welcome to Marwen was essentially dead on arrival. Below are three-day grosses, with updates to come on Monday and Tuesday as Christmas Eve and Christmas Day results roll in.

Debuting on over 4,100 screens, Aquaman‘s opening gross finished in roughly the same superhero ballpark as films like this year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp ($75.8 million debut) and 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse ($65.7 million), falling essentially in line with pre-release expectations. The film benefitted from a smart marketing campaign that played up the film’s lighter, more Marvel-esque tone, better-than-average reviews for a DCEU title, and mainly positive word-of-mouth leading up to release. The solid start in North America is only icing on the cake at this point, with the film having already racked up an incredible overseas haul (particularly in China) prior to hitting our shores. The opening is impressive when you consider that Aquaman isn’t exactly one of DC’s A-grade superheroes – he has, in fact, been openly mocked for years in some quarters – giving the film a tougher hill to climb with viewers than, say, Batman v. Superman, Justice League, or even Wonder Woman. Factoring in $4.7 million from the film’s special Amazon Prime screenings last Saturday and again on Wednesday, Aquaman‘s current total stands at $72.1 million through Sunday.

Coming in second, Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns enjoyed a reasonably healthy debut with an estimated $22.2 million, which is somewhat below expectations but not necessarily a disappointment given its older-skewing fanbase (nearly half the opening-weekend audience was over the age of 35), which tends not to rush out to see films on opening weekend. With two weeks of holiday play ahead, a positive early audience reaction (it has an “A-” Cinemascore), and the potential for continued strong returns as the film garners further awards-season attention (it’s already up for four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy), it would appear to be primed for a leggy performance well into 2019. Indeed, look no further than last year’s The Greatest Showman, 2016’s La La Land, and 2014’s Into the Woods for historical case studies in the staying power of splashy, end-of-the-year musicals.

Returns got an early jump on the weekend by opening on Wednesday, bringing its total to $31 million over the five-day period. Notably, the film helped push Disney to a new record, which you can read more about here.

In third place, Paramount’s Bumblebee also got off to a good start with an estimated $21 million, aided by the strongest reviews of the Transformers live-action franchise yet (it’s at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes). While that’s by far the lowest opening of any Transformers live-action movie yet (the previous low was last year’s Transformers: The Last Knight with $44.6 million), it’s not exactly a fair comparison, as Bumblebee is the first of the films to debut outside the summer frame, not to mention the first to aim for a more family-friendly audience. It’s also up against much stiffer competition than usual for the franchise, debuting opposite such heavy hitters as Aquaman and Mary Poppins Returns. Luckily, with such a positive response from critics, an “A-” Cinemascore, and kids out of school for the holidays, its prospects moving forward look relatively bright.

Swinging into fourth is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which followed up its impressive $35.3 million opening last weekend with an estimated $16.7 million, bringing its cume to $64.8 million after ten days of release. That’s a drop of 52% from its debut, which isn’t bad considering the plethora of competitors entering the marketplace this weekend including Aquaman and Bumblebee.

Fifth place went to The Mule, which dipped 46% to an estimated $9.3 million, bringing its ten-day total to $35 million. The Clint Eastwood drama had no real direct competitors in the crop of new releases, giving it a lane more or less to itself.

In sixth place, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch took advantage of the final pre-Christmas frame with an estimated $8.1 million, raising the cume for the Universal animated blockbuster to $253.2 million after seven weeks of release.

Newcomer Second Act debuted in seventh place with an estimated $6.5 million. That’s a decent start for the Jennifer Lopez comedy, which boasts a reported budget of $16 million. The STX release served as a counter-programmer in the midst of the weekend’s tentpole releases and more or less succeeded in that goal, despite decidedly lackluster reviews (its Rotten Tomatoes rating is 42%). This is Lopez’s first wide live-action release since 2015’s The Boy Next Door ($14.9 million opening, $35.4 million total) and her first comedic starring vehicle since 2012’s What to Expect When You’re Expecting ($10.5 million opening, $41.1 million total). Notably, women made up 70% of the opening-weekend audience. (You can read our interview with Second Act director Peter Segal here.)

Ralph Breaks the Internet finished in eighth with an estimated $4.6 million, bringing the domestic total for the Disney release to $162.1 million after five weeks. That puts it just slightly ahead of Wreck-It Ralph at the same point in its run.

In ninth, Universal’s Welcome to Marwen brought in an estimated $2.36 million, a disappointing debut that ranks as the lowest-grossing wide opener of both Steve Carell and Robert Zemeckis’s careers. Indeed, the actor and filmmaker’s combined starpower couldn’t overcome limited hype, the sheer avalanche of big-name competition this weekend, and largely-negative reviews (the film’s Rotten Tomatoes rating is just 25%). Adding to the film’s troubles, it received the lowest CinemaScore of any new wide release this weekend, with opening day audiences grading it a “B-“.

Rounding out the Top 10 was Focus Features’ Mary Queen of Scots, which brought in an estimated $2.24 million from 795 locations. The film’s total now stands at $3.5 million in North America after three weeks.

Expanding to 790 screens was Fox Searchlight’s The Favourite, which brought in an estimated $2.06 million from 790 locations. The total for the critically-acclaimed film now stands at $10.08 million after five weeks.

Overseas Update: 

Aquaman took in an estimated $91.3 million overseas this weekend, bringing the film’s international total to an incredible $410.7 million and its global tally to $482.8 million. (You can read more about the film’s international performance here.)

Mary Poppins Returns brought in an estimated $20.3 million overseas, bringing its global debut to $42.5 million and its worldwide running total to $51.3 million since Wednesday.

Bumblebee opened to $31.1 million in 38 markets, including $4.9 million each in both Russia and Indonesia and $3.9 million in Mexico. The film is slated to open in China on January 4.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse grossed an estimated $38 million overseas this weekend including $26.1 million in China, making it the No. 1 film in the country and the best foreign animated opening of 2018 there. That brings the film’s international tally to $64.8 million.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch crossed the $400 million mark globally this weekend with an estimated $23.7 million overseas. Its worldwide cume now stands at $422.5 million.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, DEC. 21 – SUN, DEC. 23

WIDE (1000+)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Aquaman $67,400,000 4,125 $16,339 $67,400,000 2 Warner Bros.
2 Mary Poppins Returns $22,235,000 4,090 $5,436 $31,049,671 1 Disney
3 Bumblebee $21,000,000 3,550 $5,915 $21,000,000 1 Paramount Pictures
4 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse $16,700,000 -53% 3,813 0 $4,380 $64,800,063 2 Sony / Columbia
5 The Mule $9,310,000 -47% 2,656 68 $3,505 $35,013,465 2 Warner Bros.
6 Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch $8,180,000 -30% 2,780 -979 $2,942 $253,219,975 7 Universal
7 Second Act $6,500,000 2,607 $2,493 $6,500,000 2 STX Entertainment
8 Ralph Breaks the Internet $4,599,000 -50% 2,495 -1080 $1,843 $162,093,930 5 Disney
9 Welcome to Marwen $2,358,000 1,911 $1,234 $2,358,000 1 Universal Pictures
10 Bohemian Rhapsody $1,855,000 -57% 1,168 -1045 $1,588 $184,686,798 8 20th Century Fox
11 Mortal Engines $1,726,000 -77% 3,103 0 $556 $11,990,960 2 Universal
12 Creed II $1,517,995 -72% 1,127 -1980 $1,347 $108,704,612 5 MGM / Warner Bros
13 Once Upon A Deadpool $775,000 -71% 1,428 -138 $543 $5,739,257 2 20th Century Fox

LIMITED (100 — 999)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 Mary Queen of Scots $2,240,000 220% 795 729 $2,818 $3,543,755 3 Focus Features
2 The Favourite $2,060,000 -21% 790 349 $2,608 $10,087,140 5 Fox Searchlight
3 Green Book $1,407,000 -49% 732 -483 $1,922 $27,530,971 6 Universal Pictures
4 Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald $860,000 -77% 682 -1924 $1,261 $154,452,713 6 Warner Bros.
5 Instant Family $635,000 -83% 744 -2116 $853 $62,477,066 6 Paramount Pictures
6 Ben Is Back $392,075 177% 162 133 $2,420 $711,879 3 Roadside Attractions / LD Entertainment / Lionsgate
7 A Star is Born $330,000 -68% 262 -580 $1,260 $200,051,727 12 Warner Bros.
8 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms $205,000 -64% 241 -403 $851 $54,163,430 8 Walt Disney Pictures
9 Robin Hood $92,000 -92% 230 -1490 $400 $30,411,419 5 Lionsgate / Summit

PLATFORM (1 — 99)
# TITLE WEEKEND LOCATIONS AVG. TOTAL WKS. DIST.
1 If Beale Street Could Talk $114,902 -49% 5 1 $22,980 $428,050 2 Annapurna
2 At Eternity’s Gate $88,000 -54% 83 -95 $1,060 $1,670,663 6 CBS Films
3 Free Solo $85,093 -40% 73 -27 $1,166 $10,976,665 13 National Geographic Entertainment
4 Cold War $55,727 3 $18,576 $55,727 1 Amazon Studios
5 Vox Lux $48,484 -80% 75 -250 $646 $655,602 3 Neon
6 Capernaum $23,513 -6% 7 4 $3,359 $62,070 2 Sony Pictures Classics
7 Beautiful Boy $10,220 -71% 25 -63 $409 $7,559,127 11 Amazon
8 The House That Jack Built $10,124 -70% 13 -19 $779 $229,115 4 IFC Films
9 Maria By Callas $6,835 -77% 16 -46 $427 $1,198,401 8 Sony Pictures Classics
10 Border $6,197 -65% 12 -19 $516 $745,136 9 Neon
11 Wildlife $4,737 -34% 8 -15 $592 $1,002,392 10 IFC Films
Tags Aquaman, Box office, Bumblebee, Dr. Seuss' The Grinch, Mary Poppins Returns, Mary Queen of Scots, Mortal Engines, Ralph Breaks the Internet, Second Act, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Favourite, The Mule, Welcome to Marwen Category BoxOffice News, Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers, Uncategorized Views 195
Chris Eggertsen

Related posts

Trailer Reactions: ‘Jurassic World’ Vs ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Disney Hits $4B Global Mark For Second Time
‘Star Wars’ Shows Its Staying Power
‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M
NORTH AMERICA: ‘Inside Out’ Leads Thursday With $4.22M; ‘Jurassic World’ Second With $3.25M; ‘Magic Mike XXL’ Moves Into Third With $2.55M; ‘Terminator Genisys’ Falls To Fourth With $2.40M

1 Comment

  1. Avatar
    RussVB December 23, 2018

    As always, the daily numbers thru Jan 1 will be very interesting.
    Last time with this calendar config, 2012, had big openers on Dec 25 — this year, not so much.
    So VERY big multipliers for everything now playing, excluding the pitiful Mortal Engines and Marwen.

    Reply

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *