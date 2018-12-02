Studio Weekend Estimates: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ Stays On Top w/ $25.8M; ‘Grinch’ ($17.7M) Eases Out ‘Creed II’ ($16.8M) for 2nd; ‘Hannah Grace’ Exorcises $6.5M

The weekend box office remained more or less unchanged in the typically-slow post-Thanksgiving frame, with only one new title – horror film The Possession of Hannah Grace – debuting in wide release. The No. 1 slot again went to last week’s champ Ralph Breaks the Internet, which grossed an estimated $25.8 million in its sophomore frame.

Dropping 54% from its fantastic $56.2 million three-day opening over Thanksgiving weekend ($84.7 million over the five-day frame), Ralph Breaks the Internet has now brought in $119.3 million after 12 days of play, putting it roughly 21% ahead of the first Wreck-It Ralph at the same point in its release (though it’s worth noting that the first installment didn’t have the benefit of the extended Thanksgiving weekend until later in its run). That said, Ralph‘s second-weekend drop is much higher than its predecessor’s 32.7% dip, suggesting the film may be considerably more front-loaded than the first movie, which ended its run with $189.4 million in North America (representing a weekend-to-final multiplier of 3.86x). In fairness, Wreck-It Ralph didn’t have to contend with another major animated release for several weeks, whereas Ralph Breaks the Internet is up against the continuing powerhouse that is Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch.

Second place went to Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which continued its lucrative run with an estimated $17.7 million in its fourth weekend of release. That brings the total for the Universal animated remake to $203.5 million so far, making it just the second animated movie to cross the $200 million mark this year after Disney’s Incredibles 2 (which soared way beyond that benchmark by taking in over $608 million since debuting in June). With Christmas still nearly a month away, look for The Grinch to continue performing well through the end of the year.

Dropping to third place was Creed II, which took in an estimated $16.8 million in its sophomore frame after posting the largest debut by a live-action movie over Thanksgiving weekend with $35.5 million over the three-day period and $56 million over the five-day. The total for the boxing sequel now stands at $81.1 million after 12 days of release, putting it roughly 25% ahead of the first Creed at the same point in its run. The film’s 52.6% second-weekend drop was only slightly higher than the first Creed‘s 49.4% dip back in 2015.

Fourth went to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which grossed an estimated $11.2 million in its third weekend in theaters. That’s a drop of 62% from its gross last weekend, bringing its total to $134.3 million so far. Notably, that’s roughly 26% off from the gross of the first Fantastic Beasts at the same point in its run, indicating that audiences have been somewhat less thrilled with the Wizarding World sequel than its predecessor. Nonetheless, solid international grosses are helping bolster the film’s overall performance, as it now stands at over $500 million worldwide (see below).

Holding steady in fifth was Bohemian Rhapsody, which scored an estimated $8.1 million in fifth weekend of release. With a total of $164.4 million to date, the Fox blockbuster about the life of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury is now the highest-grossing biopic on a musical act of all time, surpassing the $161.1 million gross of Straight Outta Compton in 2015.

After easing just 15.1% over Thanksgiving weekend, Paramount’s Instant Family had a more significant 41.9% drop in its third frame with an estimated $7.1 million in sixth place, bringing its total gross to $45.9 million after 17 days of release.

Seventh place went to the weekend’s only wide newcomer The Possession of Hannah Grace, which debuted with an estimated $6.5 million. That’s quite a bit better than expected for the $9.5 million-budgeted horror film, which was clearly positioned as a counter-programmer against the current crop of feel-good holiday fare and Oscar-bait dramas. Among recent horror releases, the opening is about on par with last year’s Flatliners, which also debuted to $6.5 million on its way to a final gross of $16.8 million. In the crowded holiday marketplace, expect Grace to fade quickly, particularly when taking into account its “C-” Cinemascore and 17% Rotten Tomatoes rating.

In eighth, Robin Hood brought in an estimated $4.7 million after debuting to a soft $9.1 million over the three-day Thanksgiving frame, giving the action update a not-great $21.7 million so far. With a reported budget of $100 million, the Lionsgate release can firmly be counted as one of the season’s most notable disappointments.

In its third weekend of release, Widows dropped 47% to an estimated $4.4 million in ninth place, giving the acclaimed heist thriller $33 million to date – a slightly disappointing total given its reported $42 million budget and heavyweight cast led by Oscar winner Viola Davis.

Finally, rounding out the Top 10 is Green Book, the Mahershala Ali-Viggo Mortensen race-relations drama that brought in an estimated $3.9 million in its second weekend of wide release on 1,065 screens. That’s a drop of just 29% from last weekend for the well-reviewed Universal release, which has grossed $14 million so far and was seemingly bolstered by strong word-of-mouth (the film has an “A+” Cinemascore).

Limited Release:

Fox Searchlight’s period satire The Favourite expanded to 34 locations and brought in an estimated $1.1 million (for a $32.5K per-screen average), bringing its total to $1.6 million. The buzzy Rachel Weisz-Emma Stone vehicle snagged the highest per-screen average of 2018 last weekend when it opened to $422K on just four screens. With another solid performance this weekend, look for its expansion to continue in the coming weeks.

Opening in five theaters, Orion’s Anna and the Apocalypse had an okay start with $50K, giving the well-reviewed Christmas-themed zombie musical a per-screen average of roughly $10K.

Overseas Update:

Ralph Breaks the Internet crossed the $200 million threshold this weekend with an estimated $33.7 million from 27 overseas markets, bringing its international cume to $87.7 million and its worldwide tally to $207 million. Cumes so far include $34.2 million in China, $12.6 million in Mexico, and $10.2 million in Russia.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald crossed the $500 million mark worldwide this weekend after bringing in another $40.2 million overseas in 80 markets. Grosses to date include $56.2 million in China, $33.8 million in the U.K., $29.2 million in Germany, $25.4 million in Japan, and $24.4 million in France. The sequel now stands at $385.3 million internationally and $519.6 million worldwide.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch brought in another $27.1 million overseas this weekend, bringing its international total to $64.8 million and its worldwide cume to $268.3 million.

Sunday’s Studio Weekend Estimates (Domestic)

FRI, NOV. 30 – SUN, DEC. 2