Thailand’s Major Cineplex Group Launches Flagship Theater Icon Cineconic

PRESS RELEASE

Major Cineplex Group has launched their brand-new, futuristic-style flagship, Icon Cineconic, occupying three floors of Bangkok’s Iconsiam shopping mall. According to Major Cineplex Group’s director, Visarut Poolvaraluk, Icon Cineconic is intended to provide their customers with the best possible cinema experience.

Among those who contributed to the new theatre is world-class designer Diego Gronda, whose design studio has worked on Los Angeles’ Kodak Theatre as well as luxury cinemas Paragon Cineplex, Quartier Cineplex, and MEGA Cineplex.

The Icon Cineconic consists of 13 screens, including one VIP screen (sponsored by Thai Airways), one IMAX screen (sponsored by the Government Savings Bank) supporting high frame rate projection, one 4X screen (sponsored by Chaopraya Mahankorn), one “Kids Cinema,” and one “Living Room Theater,” which guests can rent for private parties. All traditional screens come equipped with Laserplex laser projection, which boasts a high degree of image sharpness.

The target audience for the Icon Cineconic is a 70% Thai audience and 30% international, with an emphasis on drawing in students, local workers, and tourists.

Features of the Icon Cineconic include:

Smart Ticket Scan and Go, enabling moviegoers to scan their Smart Ticket QR code.

ICONIC Dine-In Cinema, with food and beverage brought to guests as they watch films from VIP Opera Chairs.

Popcorn Bar, which provides a variety of popcorn toppings in addition to Thai-style offerings like Satay Popcorn and Crab Curry Sauce Popcorn, available only at Icon Cineconic.

As a special perk tied to Icon Cineconic’s opening, the first 50,000 customers who buy a ticket through the Major Movie Plus app will receive a special discount.