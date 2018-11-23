Thanksgiving Weekend Report: ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ ($28.8M) & ‘Creed II’ ($20.5M) Post Strong 2-Day Starts, While ‘Grinch’ & ‘Beasts’ Wrestle for Third

Friday Update: Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is off to a strong start with $18.5 million on opening day Wednesday and $10.3 million on Thursday, giving it an excellent $28.8 million two-day domestic start ahead of the weekend. Creed II is likewise doing very well with $11.6 million and $8.9 million in its first two days for a cume of $20.5 million thus far.

Meanwhile, Robin Hood posted $3.15 million and $1.945 million in each of its first two days for a total thus far of $5.1 million. Green Book expanded semi-wide to $911K on Wednesday and $1.05 million on Thursday.

Weekend and additional daily estimates to follow on Saturday.

===

Wednesday Report: Disney reports this morning that Ralph Breaks the Internet earned an excellent $3.8 million start from 6pm onward last night as it begins a five-day weekend release. That compares very favorably with Disney’s Coco and Moana, which also bowed on Thanksgiving Wednesday in 2017 and 2016 with $2.3 million and $2.6 million, respectively. While initial results are expected to be higher for Ralph given its nature as a sequel, this bodes well for a strong opening performance in the days ahead.

Although MGM and Annapurna have yet to report officially, multiple sources claim Creed II earned $3.7 million from last night’s first shows. If accurate, that marks a huge jump from Creed‘s $1.4 million start on the same pre-Thanksgiving Wednesday three years ago — although the comparison is loose given how popular early shows have become even in that relatively short time frame.

Meanwhile, Robin Hood took in $800K from 2,100 locations last night — plus an addition $400K from promotional screenings on Monday night. The former former figure is well ahead of Victor Frankenstein‘s $180K Tuesday night start three years ago, although additional comps are scarce with the holiday debut in mind.

Follow Boxoffice for continued updates throughout the extended holiday weekend.