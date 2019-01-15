Theatre Box Entertainment Complex Opens in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter

PRESS RELEASE – SAN DIEGO – Jan. 15, 2019: San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter’s exciting new luxury theatre, dining and entertainment complex, Theatre Box®, is now open. Located at 701 Fifth Ave., Theatre Box opened in mid-December with a grand celebration hosted by music star Pitbull and TV star Nick Cannon.

Occupying one city block, two-stories and 73,000 square feet, the first phase of Theatre Box unveiled TCL Chinese Theatre’s first luxury dine-in cinema, Sugar Factory American Brasserie and the Chocolate Lounge. Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade and Pitbull’s rooftop lounge, iLov305, will open later this year as part of a second phase.

President and COO of TCL Chinese Theatre Alwyn Hight Kushner and Sugar Factory founder Charissa Davidovici joined forces to develop Theatre Box. The project was inspired by the moviegoing experience and a traditional theatre box filled with treats of guests’ choosing.

Famed Hollywood movie palace, TCL Chinese Theatre brings its rich 90-year history to San Diego with the opening of the eight-theatre, luxury dine-in cinema. Theatre Box welcomes film enthusiasts with a striking lobby topped by a 45-foot-tall ceiling and iconic movie star hand and footprints. The design combines the contemporary, imaginative appeal of Sugar Factory with the classic Hollywood glamour of the TCL Chinese Theatre. Sugar Factory’s signature sweets and treats fill the lobby, including more than 450 types of candy; bulk candy from dozens of candy bins; giant gummy bears; and a café counter offering gelato, gourmet coffee, freshly-baked pastries and other refreshments. The brand’s Couture Pops, a pop culture phenomenon and celebrity accessory, will also be on display. Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Nicole Scherzinger, Sting, Charlie Sheen, Kim Kardashian and Drake are just a few of the celebrities who have been spotted with the sparkly lollipops.

Each of the luxury theatres on the second story provides plush, reclining seating for approximately 75 people. Customizing the movie experience for every guest, individual theatre boxes complete with pre-ordered goodies await guests at their arrival. At the touch of a button, moviegoers may enjoy over-the-top offerings from Sugar Factory’s expansive menu of signature cocktails, dishes and desserts in the comfort of their individual leather recliners. Popcorn is taken to the next level with several different flavors and the option to mix and match.

On the main level, the 14,000-square-foot Sugar Factory American Brasserie is accessible by its own entrance on Fifth Avenue. An expansive menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner offers specialty dishes like red velvet pancakes, Chocolate Decadence French Toast, Monster Burgers piled high with toppings, woodfired pizzas, flavorful pastas and more. Sugar Factory’s smoking candy goblets are available with and without spirits and include the Lollipop Passion garnished with unicorn lollipops and candy necklaces. The decadent Insane Milkshakes include the Caramel Sugar Daddy Cheesecake topped with an entire piece of cheesecake. Sugar Factory’s birthday parties have gained popularity among over a dozen celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, who recently celebrated her children’s birthdays at Sugar Factory in Las Vegas.

Designed by Gulla Jonsdottir, the new Sugar Factory in San Diego is the brand’s most luxurious location to date, topped with high ceilings, oversized crystal chandeliers and filled with lush furnishings.

The 3,000-square-foot Chocolate Lounge, also located on the main level, offers an oasis where chocolate lovers’ fantasies are turned into reality. The intimate lounge serves an array of exclusive cocktails served in chocolate-dipped glassware as well as hosts exciting DJ appearances.

San Diego native Nick Cannon’s 14,000-square-foot Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade will open later in the year. The full arcade will feature interactive games and memorabilia from the famed MTV hit show alongside a full-service sports bar with the largest televisions in San Diego. A monthly DJ appearance from Cannon will be complemented by various celebrity guests and the ‘Wild ‘N Out Girls.’

Pitbull’s iLov305 spans 6,000 square feet on the rooftop of Theatre Box, offering stunning views of the downtown San Diego skyline and signature cocktails.