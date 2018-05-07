Three 4DX Blockbusters Top the 1 Million Tickets Sold Mark in Three Months

PRESS RELEASE —

Seoul and Los Angeles (May 7, 2018) – CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading 4D company, is wrapping up a successful run at the box office. Since 4DX debuted in 2009, more than 520 Hollywood titles have screened in the premium format that features motion seats and environmental effects such as wind, water, light, fog and scent. This is the first time ever that in a three-month period, three titles have each passed the one million global attendee mark.

Beginning mid-December with the highly-anticipated release of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedifollowed by Columbia Pictures’ Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Marvel Studios’ recently releasedBlack Panther, the 1-2-3 punch of action-packed, fan-favorite movies have generated incredibly strong 4DX box office results around the world.

To date, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 4DX has attracted more than 1.2 million moviegoers and counting, even before its March 31 release date in Japan – a substantial 4DX market. Star Wars: The Last Jedi has also drawn more than 1.2 million 4DX attendees, while Black Panther recently topped 1.1 million around the world. Additional results of note:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 4DX has grossed nearly $19.5 million in global box office, with the most admissions in Japan, followed by Mexico, France, the UK, China, USA, Belgium, Poland, Brazil and South Korea.

Black Panther in 4DX has generated more than $15 million in global box office revenue, attracting the biggest audience in South Korea, followed by Mexico, China, the UK, France, USA, India, Brazil, Japan and the Netherlands.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 4DX has achieved a global box office of more than $15.9 million to date, with the most tickets sold in China, followed by Mexico, UK, India, South Korea, Ukraine, Russia, South Africa, France and Chile.

All three movies have held an average occupancy rate of approximately 30 percent, well above industry averages, and up to 88 percent in some markets, through the duration of their runs.

“While we take great pride in the advances our technology continues to make to the movie going experience, this record breaking three months would not have been possible without great content brought to theatres by our studio partners,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We look forward to continuing to top expectations as we prepare the next exciting slate of new releases coming soon to an expanding number of 4DX locations around the world.”

The fastest expanding premium format, 4DX eliminates the boundary between the audience and the film with motion chairs that move in perfect synchronicity with the movie being shown on-screen. There are currently 500 4DX locations worldwide, with several new 4DX screens and films opening each month around the globe.