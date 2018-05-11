Weekend Report: ‘Life of the Party’ Rings Up $700K, ‘Breaking In’ Earns $615K on Thursday Night

Friday Report: Warner Bros. reports this morning that Life of the Party bowed to an estimated $700,000 from last night’s opening shows. That comes in ahead of Snatched‘s $650,000 start before the same Mother’s Day weekend one year ago, while coming in just under fellow Melissa McCarthy comedy The Boss and its $985,000 in April 2016.

Also posting an encouraging start, Universal’s Breaking In grossed $615,000 from early shows last night. That’s comparable to the studio’s Unfriended ($660,000) back in April 2015 and ahead of The Boy Next Door‘s $500,000 start earlier that year.

While the two openers court female audiences over Mother’s Day weekend, Avengers: Infinity War is set to post one of the biggest third weekends of all-time as it continues to steamroll the market. Check out our detailed weekend forecast and follow us on Twitter for continued updates.