Thursday Night: ‘Incredibles 2’ Doubles Animated Record Launch w/ $18.5M; ‘Tag’ Catches $1.325M

Friday Update: Disney announced this morning that Pixar’s Incredibles 2 blasted off to a massive $18.5 million, more than doubling the previous record Thursday night opening for an animated title — formerly Finding Dory‘s $9.2 million. An anonymous studio source confirms that figure includes earnings from Wednesday night’s double features, but those did not contribute a significant amount to the total.

All told, this is quite simply unprecedented territory for an animated film. For reference, Incredibles 2 even soared past the Thursday night openings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($17 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($15.4 million), while matching Jurassic World ($18.5 million).

Weekend projections are highly volatile at this stage as this kind of performance likely indicates the film is performing like a typical live action sequel with huge anticipation and audience interest behind it. This stellar early performance is so far backed by the loyal Pixar and Incredibles fan bases, as well as families in general with schools on break following a spring/summer season that lacked a major animated event film until now — but nothing is certain until we see how Friday proper plays out. Sunday’s holiday in the form of Father’s Day adds another X factor into the mix, one that will surely play to this film’s advantage toward the end of the weekend.

At this point, we’re not deviating significantly from our pre-weekend forecast that called for an opening weekend range of $136-165 million. For example, if the film plays out similarly to Spider-Man: Homecoming from here on out, it would take in approximately $140 million this weekend, while a performance similar to Guardians Vol. 2 would net closer to $160 million. Extrapolations from Dory, Jurassic World, and even Beauty and the Beast ($16.3 million Thursday launch) would be significantly higher, but it’s too early to speculate about those kinds of daily holds for the reasons mentioned above.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ Tag got off to a solid start with $1.325 million last night. Key comps for that ensemble-driven comedy include Blockers ($1.5 million Thursday / $20.6 million weekend), Game Night ($1.0 million / $17.0 million), and Mike & Dave Need a Wedding Date ($1.6 million / $16.6 million). The latter may be the more representative given its similar summer release date.

The weekend’s third opener, Superfly, added $935,000 in its second full day of release on Thursday. That gives it $2.14 million thus far heading into the weekend.

