Thursday Night: ‘Incredibles 2’ Doubles Animated Record Launch w/ $18.5M; ‘Tag’ Catches $1.325M
Friday Update: Disney announced this morning that Pixar’s Incredibles 2 blasted off to a massive $18.5 million, more than doubling the previous record Thursday night opening for an animated title — formerly Finding Dory‘s $9.2 million. An anonymous studio source confirms that figure includes earnings from Wednesday night’s double features, but those did not contribute a significant amount to the total.
All told, this is quite simply unprecedented territory for an animated film. For reference, Incredibles 2 even soared past the Thursday night openings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($17 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($15.4 million), while matching Jurassic World ($18.5 million).
Weekend projections are highly volatile at this stage as this kind of performance likely indicates the film is performing like a typical live action sequel with huge anticipation and audience interest behind it. This stellar early performance is so far backed by the loyal Pixar and Incredibles fan bases, as well as families in general with schools on break following a spring/summer season that lacked a major animated event film until now — but nothing is certain until we see how Friday proper plays out. Sunday’s holiday in the form of Father’s Day adds another X factor into the mix, one that will surely play to this film’s advantage toward the end of the weekend.
At this point, we’re not deviating significantly from our pre-weekend forecast that called for an opening weekend range of $136-165 million. For example, if the film plays out similarly to Spider-Man: Homecoming from here on out, it would take in approximately $140 million this weekend, while a performance similar to Guardians Vol. 2 would net closer to $160 million. Extrapolations from Dory, Jurassic World, and even Beauty and the Beast ($16.3 million Thursday launch) would be significantly higher, but it’s too early to speculate about those kinds of daily holds for the reasons mentioned above.
Meanwhile, Warner Bros.’ Tag got off to a solid start with $1.325 million last night. Key comps for that ensemble-driven comedy include Blockers ($1.5 million Thursday / $20.6 million weekend), Game Night ($1.0 million / $17.0 million), and Mike & Dave Need a Wedding Date ($1.6 million / $16.6 million). The latter may be the more representative given its similar summer release date.
The weekend’s third opener, Superfly, added $935,000 in its second full day of release on Thursday. That gives it $2.14 million thus far heading into the weekend.
Of note on the comp front:
* Shrek the Third holds the opening weekend attendance record for an animated movie, with a 2018-adjusted opening of $52.4m/$62.7m/$48.1m = $163.1m. Thursday previews only took in $907k, or around $1.2m at 2018 prices – in other words, it did Tag-level Thursday business! – and its $47.1m Saturday remains the “true” single-day record for an animated movie even in raw dollars (Dory’s Friday tops it, but not when you roll out Thursday). That represents a +22.5% Saturday and a -23.3% Sunday.
* Dory was basically flat on Saturday (again, stripping out Thursday) and went -24% on Sunday.
* How to Train Your Dragon 2, which took the Father’s Day slot in 2014 (the last World Cup year, hence picking that one out for a comp) in the absence of a Pixar movie that year, had a similar pattern (up around 5% on Saturday, -20.9% Sunday) albeit at much lower levels (it even lost the weekend to 22 Jump Street!).
* Cars 3 also had a similar pattern at HtTYD2 levels of business, but with a stronger Sunday hold.
Thursday-Friday comps for animations are fragile at best, but Friday-FSS comps are not; we can reasonably figure that Saturday will be at least in line with the true Friday number, and that Sunday will hold at least 75% of Saturday. If Incredibles 2 has a Dory-like Friday and Saturday with a stronger Sunday hold given its likely dad appeal, it will have something like a $45m/$45m/$40m FSS, maybe a bit more. That will put the official opening in the $150m range, right where the forecast had it.
I think there’s genuine upside for more, purely because it seems like every time tracking and projections keep going up in the weeks before release, the actual number ends up being higher still. It happened with It, it happened with Infinity War, it happened with Beauty and the Beast, and I think it happens here.
I say this one makes $175M and beats BATB.
To beat BatB, it needs to come in just short of Shrek 3’s attendance numbers. It surely won’t get the Friday-Saturday bump that movie did, but if it can pull off a “pure” Friday in the mid-50s (for an announced Friday of $72-$75m or so), then it’s very much on.
A $55m Friday, $58m Saturday (+5.5%), $45m Sunday (-22.5%) = $176.5m opening after rolling in previews.